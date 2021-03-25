Chengdu, China--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Tianrong Medical Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: TNMD) today announced the closing of its acquisition of HuanMedia Company Limited, parent company of China based Sichuan HuanMedia Co. Ltd., in an all-stock transaction. HuanMedia https://www.huanmedia.com owns exclusive operational rights and provides Wi-Fi services and entertainment platforms to railway lines and in over hundreds of railway stations and trains across China. HuanMedia is growing at a rapid pace, aiming at providing services to over 1 billion of annual railway passenger flow in 2021.

The Company will undertake a series of Joint-Ventures and investments which will allow the monetization of the passenger Key Performance Indicator (KPI) and data of the passenger results from its huge network.

HuanMedia guarantees fully secured, uninterrupted service, even when the external 3G and 4G signals are weak or unavailable. Its unmatched platforms provide unique and exclusive services to passengers, including online ticketing, train schedule information, VIP services, onboard online shopping, travel, and hotel bookings. It also provides passengers with rich entertainment content; recent movies, hit music and mobile games. This exclusive platform is an effective advertisement and product promotion channel for location centric products to globally recognized brands.

He Zhizhou, President of HuanMedia stated, "I am thrilled to be able to announce the closing of this transaction and our entrance into the U.S. public markets. We look forward to working with major companies from around the globe."

The management of TNMD released the following statement, "We are delighted to be able to announce the finalizing of our acquisition of HuanMedia. There is no doubt that this acquisition will be a major step forward in the Company's development and truly benefit all TNMD shareholders."

HuanMedia was established in 2013. As China's number one railway transportation Wi-Fi operator and a leader in China's rail transportation information service, it focuses on the construction and operation of mobile internet in the field of public transportation, internet product development and distribution, big data analysis and scene-based precision marketing services. The company is headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, China.

TNMD's vision is the establishment of a fully integrated technology company that provides turnkey technological solutions to the Chinese railway industry. Over time, the Company plans to provide a wide range of services such as software solutions, e-commerce, advisory services, financial services and information technology. HuanMedia is the largest railway Wi-Fi media platform in China, covering potentially 900 million passengers per year, ensuring 99% reliability.

