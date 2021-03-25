Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: LISTING OF TURBO WARRANTS ISSUED BY NORDEA BANK ABP

NOTICE 25.3.2021 TURBO WARRANTS (Record Id 167977) Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 11 warrant(s) issued by Nordea Bank Abp with effect from 26.3.2021. The warrant(s) will be listed on the NSDX segment of the Nasdaq First North Finland. (HEL Warrants Extend ME) Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, 358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=848520