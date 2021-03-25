The "United Kingdom (UK) Pet Insurance Distribution and Marketing 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report explores pet insurance purchasing behavior and how consumer preferences are changing over time. It discovers the most influential factors for customers purchasing a policy and also reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the market over the next few years.

The direct channel was the most popular among both cat and dog insurance policyholders in 2020, with 49.3% and 53.1% of individuals purchasing through this channel respectively. Consumers have shifted towards online purchases through PCs and away from other methods like phone and face to face.

Scope

Direct to insurer remains the most popular channel of distribution for pet insurance, with particularly strong growth in the dog insurance market.

Online via a PC remains the preferred method of arranging pet cover.

Switching levels remain low among pet insurance customers, but a considerable number of new entrants continue to enter the market.

Key Topics Covered:

The Purchasing Journey

Provider Engagement

Channel View

Marketing

Future Market

Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Petplan

Animal Friends

Tesco Bank

Pets at Home

Direct Line

Asda

Aviva

More Th>n

Argos

Healthy Pets

Sainsbury's

Admiral

Kennel Club

Churchill

