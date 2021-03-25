Clean Group Explains Why Commercial Cleaning Skills Are One of the Things People Can Learn to Launch a Career or Business

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Clean Group, a cleaning services company based in Australia, wants to point out that commercial cleaning skills are one of the things that people can learn to have a successful career or business. To achieve their ambitions, people need to have reliable and productive careers. People can prepare themselves by learning various lucrative abilities and skills, ranging from business management degrees to data science degrees, economics-related internships, improvement of commercial cleaning skills, arts and craftsmanship workshops, and more.

Commercial cleaning is indeed a lucrative business as shown by Clean Group's 20 years of experience in providing high quality cleaning, customer care, and sanitisation for commercial establishments and offices in Australia. Suji Siv, CEO and owner of the Clean Group, says, "We have a team of 50+ highly skilled and expert cleaning professionals, who are experienced in professional cleaning of a range of commercial and residential properties, including offices, warehouses, retail stores, malls, hospitals, childcare centres, and more. We train our cleaners to follow a safe and toxic-free cleaning process and use only high-quality, eco-friendly products to ensure the health of our customers."

Suji Siv points out that what is important is having the knowledge, skills, and experience on the kind of commercial cleaning that is required by companies and then making sure that all of the staff are properly trained on how to perform commercial cleaning that is consistently of high quality and environmentally friendly. While cleaning may appear to be something that is often taken for granted by many people, it plays an important role in providing the proper image of a brand or business. Clients and other visitors may have a negative impression about the company that has a dirty environment. Furthermore, with the ongoing pandemic, the need to clean and disinfect those things and places that are often touched and frequented by people in an office is of prime importance to ensure that employees, visitors, and clients are protected.

They make sure that they stand out among the crowed by providing extremely high quality and guaranteed cleaning services. Another factor is their cleaning speed, which has been observed to be half the usual time while providing a result that is twice as clean because of the highly advanced cleaning equipment they use, such as the i-mop scrubber. They also offer dependable virus protection through their disinfection approach and use of an electrostatic virus shield.

In addition, they always use safe and environmentally friendly cleaning products that keep their carbon footprint to a minimum while effectively getting rid of allergens and other contaminants. Furthermore, they are a one-stop cleaning service, which means that they can provide all of cleaning needs for an office or building, including upholstery cleaning, deep cleaning, steam cleaning, rubbish removal, window and glass cleaning, pressure washing, and more.

One of the advanced cleaning equipment that they use is the HEPA multi-filtration vacuum cleaner, which ensures that indoor air quality is at acceptable levels. This ensures that the people in the office will not inhale contaminants that can cause allergic reactions and serious asthma attacks. They also use the i-mop floor scrubber, which is an advanced cleaning machine that allows the cleaning of floors and other surfaces much more quickly in comparison to using a wet mop. The i-mop has twin counter-rotating brushes that provides 90 percent cleaner floors and other surfaces. It also has colour-coded accessories to avoid cross-contamination, and its suction is so powerful that it only requires a short time to make the floor clean and dry.

They use microfibres for their cleaning cloths, mops and other cleaning materials for a more thorough and faster clean. Microfibre cloths are synthetic cloths fabricated from nylon and polyester, but what makes them unique is their net-like surface that can trap a lot more dirt, dust, and water for faster and more effective cleaning of surfaces. And because they absorb more water than conventional cloths, less water and cleaning products are consumed, which would be beneficial for the environment.

Those who are interested in learning how Clean Group ensures that they are the best commercial cleaning company in Sydney and neighbouring areas can check out their website or contact them on the phone or through email.

