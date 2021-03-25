Regulatory News:

Following the French Government's announcements, and to protect all of the shareholders, participants and organizers, Mr Éric Le Gentil, Chairman of the Board of Directors, acting under a delegation from the Board of Directors dated February 15, 2021, and in accordance with the decision dated March 25, 2021, decided that the General Meeting on April 22, 2021 will exceptionally be held as a closed session.

In accordance with the emergency measures adopted by the French Government to combat the spread of Covid-19 and the terms of Order no.2020-321 of March 25, 2020, amended by Order no.2020-1487 of December 2, 2020 and extended by Decree no.2021-255 of March 9, 2021, the Company's General Meeting will be held as a closed session, without shareholders or other authorized parties attending in person, at the Company Webcast studio, located at 8, place de l'Opéra, 75009 Paris, from 10:30am.

In this context, it has been decided that the following conditions will apply:

No admission cards will be issued;

Shareholders will be able to exercise their voting rights by voting on the resolutions or appointing a proxy exclusively remotely and prior to the General Meeting, either online with the Votaccess platform, or using the postal or proxy voting form;

Written questions will need to be received before the end of the second working day prior to the General Meeting date, i.e. April 20, 2021. They will need to be sent either by email to finance@mercialys.com, or in a letter, marked for the attention of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, sent recorded delivery to the following address: Mercialys, 16-18, rue du Quatre Septembre, 75002 Paris, France;

The General Meeting will be streamed live in French (audio webcast) via a link provided on the Company's website: www.mercialys.com, under Investors Shareholders Annual General Meetings Annual General Meeting, April 22, 2021. A recording will also be put online. Please note that shareholders will not be able to speak or vote during the live session as it will be technically impossible to identify them;

Lastly, in accordance with Article 8-I of Decree no.2020-418 of April 10, 2020, as amended by Decree no.2020-1614 of December 18, 2020, the General Meeting scrutineers are appointed from among the 10 shareholders who hold the largest number of voting rights which the Company has knowledge of on the date of the General Meeting notice and who accept this appointment:the company La Forézienne de Participations, represented by Mr Nicolas Deniau, and the company Generali Vie, represented by Mr Sébastien Pezet.

Shareholders will be informed of the conditions for participation in the General Meeting in the meeting notice published on April 2, 2021 in the French official gazette (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires, BALO).

Shareholders are also invited to regularly consult the dedicated General Meeting section on the Company's website www.mercialys.com, under Investors Shareholders Annual General Meetings Annual General Meeting, April 22, 2021.

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies. It is specialized in the holding, management and transformation of retail spaces, anticipating consumer trends, on its own behalf and for third parties. At December 31, 2020, Mercialys had a real estate portfolio valued at Euro 3.3 billion (including transfer taxes). Its portfolio of 2,138 leases represents an annualized rental base of Euro 173.9 million. Mercialys has been listed on the stock market since October 12, 2005 (ticker: MERY) and has "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status. Part of the SBF 120 and Euronext Paris Compartment B, it had 92,049,169 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2020 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

