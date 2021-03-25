Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces that the English version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document ("URD") is available on its website at:

https://www.veolia.com/en/veolia-group/finance/regulated-information

A hard copy of the English version of the 2020 Universal Registration Document are also available at the company's administrative headquarters, 30, rue Madeleine Vionnet, Aubervilliers (93300), France and may be provided free of charge on request.

The following documents are included in the URD:

the 2020 annual financial report

the information contained in the corporate governance report

the reports of the statutory auditors and their fees

the description of the share buyback program

