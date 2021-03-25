Duos Technologies Group, Inc.: Duos Technologies Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Strong Sequential Improvements Across All Business Segments Driven by Successful Implementation and Execution of Ongoing Strategic Initiatives Introduced in Q3 2020

Company Provides Preliminary 2021 Revenue Guidance of $18.0 Million, Profitability and Positive Cash Flow

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:DUOT), a provider of intelligent security analytical technology solutions, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 and Recent Operational Highlights

In October, awarded a new contract from existing customer CN, which includes complete North American service, support, maintenance and spare components sourcing for the seven (7) Railcar Inspection Portals (rip®) currently in operation at CN. The total contract will be recognized as recurring revenue through 2022.

Elected rail industry veteran Ed Harris to the Board of Directors, who will serve as the Chairman of the Company's Nominating and Governance Committees and will also take a position as a member of the Audit Committee.

Featured in Dell Technologies' podcast Technology Powers X, entitled "The Leading Edge of Rail."

Developed and will be filing a patent for a new Oblique Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner ("Oblique VUE"). Once operational, the Oblique VUE can monitor an additional 21 inspection points on the underside of a rail car. The Company's first installation is scheduled for late March/early April at an existing rip® location with additional deployments expected in the coming months.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

It should be noted that the following Financial Results represent the consolidation of the Company with its subsidiaries Duos Technologies, Inc. and truevue360.

Total revenue decreased 34% to $3.78 million compared to $5.75 million in the same quarterly period last year. The decrease in total revenue was driven by fewer systems deployed in the current year period. On a sequential basis, total revenues increased 195% as a result of a delay in receiving an order for a large project, which was initially planned for execution during the third quarter of 2020 that was substantially completed in the fourth quarter. Revenues also increased as the result of certain clients allowing Duos employees to visit facilities after their COVID restrictions were relaxed.

Gross profit decreased 48% to $1.65 million (44% of total revenue) compared to $3.15 million (55% of total revenue) in the same quarterly period last year. The decrease in gross profit was a result of the decrease in total revenues previously noted. During the period total cost of revenues decreased by 27%, which was driven by a decrease in technology systems expenses as a result of fewer systems deployed in the current year period. Additional costs were recognized as the result of the deployment of certain new technologies although the additional costs are expected to be one-time in nature.

Operating expenses decreased 18% to $2.06 million from $2.52 million in the same quarterly period last year. The decrease in operating expenses was primarily driven by lower engineering costs as well as lower AI development costs after the completion of the truevue360 platform. The Company had reduced certain operating expenses, primarily for personnel and travel as a result of the pandemic.

Net loss totaled $426,000, compared to net income of $592,000 in the same quarter a year-ago. The greater in net loss was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues previously noted.

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter-end totaled $4.0 million, compared to $56,000 at December 31, 2019.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

It should be noted that the following Financial Results represent the consolidation of the Company with its subsidiaries Duos Technologies, Inc. and truevue360.

Total revenue decreased 41% to $8.04 million from $13.64 million last year. The decrease in total revenue was driven by significant delays in expected new orders during the year as a result of to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company received no cancellations of current contracts or expected orders with order flow starting to recover beginning in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Gross profit decreased 57% to $2.79 million (35% of total revenue) from $6.48 million (48% of total revenue) last year. The decrease in gross profit was mainly the result of

a slowdown in project revenues due to the delay in new orders previously noted. As a percentage, the overall gross margin also decreased as a result of higher costs related to new products being deployed during the fourth quarter and certain fixed project costs having a greater effect on the lower revenues.

Operating expenses increased 6% to $9.42 million from $8.89 million last year. Excluding a one-time payment related to the retirement of the Company's former CEO, expenses from continuing operations would have decreased overall by 24%. The decrease was driven by headcount reductions, lower research and AI development costs after the completion of the truevue360 platform, and a decrease in sales and marketing costs.

Net loss totaled $6.75 million, compared to a net loss of $2.47 million last year. The greater net loss was primarily attributable to the decrease in revenues as well as the one-time charges related to the former CEO severance as previously noted.

Financial Outlook

For the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, the Company expects total revenue to be approximately $18.0 million. The Company's guidance is based on contracts in backlog and near-term pending orders that are already performing or scheduled to be executed by the fourth quarter of 2021. Management also expects its operations to achieve breakeven or better in 2021 with an improved cash liquidity position by year end. Although uncertainties continue in the macro economic climate, management believes that 2021 will yield a much stronger financial performance for revenue and profitability.

Management Commentary

"After my first six months at Duos, I am encouraged by the great work our team has accomplished, and we are pushing forward to meet the objectives of our 2021 operating plan," said Company Chief Executive Officer Chuck Ferry. "In a short amount of time, our business has improved in terms of operational-technical delivery, customer satisfaction, and financial performance, all of which are core tenants of the plan we laid out following our strategic review late last year. However, these initial victories, while noteworthy, underlie the substantial work that must still be done in the coming months. Our continued improvement within our commercial, operational, financial, and personnel-related initiatives will allow us to produce new and better-quality products, close more deals on more favorable terms and form stronger customer and strategic partner relationships within our industry.

"Financially, our recently completed $4.5 million capital raise, led by two existing shareholders, has us well-positioned to support the requirements for larger follow-on orders that should come as we expand our relationships with current customers. These positive developments considered and with our current visibility into the next twelve months of orders and deployments on the horizon, we are projecting $18 million in revenue for the year, which, under our current investment rate, would have us at a breakeven level and also cash flow positive. With the backdrop of a tentative global economic recovery underway and a return to more normalized business conditions, we believe the next year will see Duos return to growth as we build for scale and sustained profitability."

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc., designs, develops, deploys and operates intelligent technology solutions supporting rail, logistics, intermodal and Government customers that streamlines operations, improves safety and reduces costs. The Company provides cutting edge solutions that automate the mechanical and security inspection of fast moving trains, trucks and automobiles through a broad range of proprietary hardware, software, information technology and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.duostech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Duos Technologies Group, Inc.'s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, those described in Item 1A in Duos' Annual Report on Form 10-K, which is expressly incorporated herein by reference, and other factors as may periodically be described in Duos' filings with the SEC.

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 REVENUES: Technology systems $ 4,956,130 $ 11,963,438 Technical support 1,801,043 1,377,459 Consulting services 273,604 300,418 AI technologies 1,008,671 - Total Revenues 8,039,448 13,641,315 COST OF REVENUES: Technology systems 3,665,493 6,510,658 Technical support 1,109,741 528,966 Consulting services 117,004 120,253 AI technologies 360,817 - Total Cost of Revenues 5,253,055 7,159,877 GROSS PROFIT 2,786,393 6,481,438 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales & marketing 717,809 950,962 Engineering 1,358,925 1,254,235 Research and development 1,022,188 1,479,334 Administration 5,011,913 3,987,941 AI technologies 1,309,986 1,215,488 Total Operating Expenses 9,420,821 8,887,960 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (6,634,428 ) (2,406,522 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES): Interest Expense (150,137 ) (69,322 ) Other income, net 37,130 4,962 Total Other Income (Expense) (113,007 ) (64,360 ) NET LOSS $ (6,747,435 ) $ (2,470,882 ) Basic & Diluted Net Loss Per Share $ (2.03 ) $ (1.39 ) Weighted Average Shares-Basic & Diluted 3,320,193 1,781,704

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash $ 3,969,100 $ 56,249 Accounts receivable, net 1,244,876 2,611,608 Contract assets 102,458 1,375,920 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 486,626 716,598 Total Current Assets 5,803,060 4,760,375 Property and equipment, net 342,180 260,181 Operating lease right of use asset 196,144 430,146 OTHER ASSETS: Software Development Costs, net - 20,000 Patents and trademarks, net 64,415 61,598 Total Other Assets 64,415 81,598 TOTAL ASSETS $ 6,405,798 $ 5,532,300 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT) CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 599,317 $ 2,641,437 Accounts payable - related parties 7,700 12,791 Notes payable - financing agreements 42,942 42,299 Notes payable - related parties, net of discounts - 905,373 Line of credit - 27,615 Payroll taxes payable 3,146 115,111 Accrued expenses 1,038,092 393,272 Current portion - financing lease agreements 89,620 45,072 Current portion-operating lease obligations 202,797 239,688 Current portion-SBA loan 627,465 - Contract liabilities 709,553 8,661 Deferred revenue 315,370 936,428 Total Current Liabilities 3,636,002 5,367,747 Finance lease payable 103,184 89,026 Operating lease obligations - 202,797 SBA loan 782,805 - Total Liabilities 4,521,990 5,659,570 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 6) STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT): Preferred stock: $0.001 par value, 10,000,000 authorized, 9,485,000 shares available to be designated Series A redeemable convertible cumulative preferred stock, $10 stated value per share, 500,000 shares designated; 0 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, convertible into common stock at $6.30 per share - - Series B convertible cumulative preferred stock, $1,000 stated value per share, 15,000 shares designated; 1,705 and 1,705 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, convertible into common stock at $7 per share 1,705,000 1,705,000 Common stock: $0.001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 3,535,339 and 1,982,039 shares issued, 3,534,015 3,536 1,982 and 1,980,715 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively Additional paid-in capital 39,820,874 31,063,915 Total stock & paid-in-capital 41,529,410 32,770,897 Accumulated deficit (39,488,150 ) (32,740,715 ) Sub-total 2,041,260 30,182 Less: Treasury stock (1,324 shares of common stock at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019) (157,452 ) (157,452 ) Total Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) 1,883,808 (127,270 ) Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) $ 6,405,799 $ 5,532,300

DUOS TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash from operating activities: Net loss $ (6,747,435 ) $ (2,470,882 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Bad debt expense - 220,405 Depreciation and amortization 222,514 184,620 Stock based compensation 351,970 44,874 Modification of employee stock options 102,800 - Interest expense related to debt discounts 94,627 64,652 Amortization of operating lease right of use asset 202,797 214,100 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 1,366,732 (1,293,219 ) Contract assets 1,273,462 (167,316 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 491,598 (174,202 ) Accounts payable (2,042,118 ) 1,224,720 Related payable-related party (5,091 ) (682 ) Payroll taxes payable (111,965 ) (202,462 ) Accrued expenses 697,320 203,861 Operating lease obligation (208,484 ) (201,761 ) Contract liabilities 700,892 (2,240,168 ) Deferred revenue (621,058 ) 573,900 Net cash used in operating activities (4,231,439 ) (4,019,560 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of patents/trademarks (8,185 ) (13,095 ) Purchase of fixed assets (279,146 ) (206,480 ) Net cash used in investing activities (287,331 ) (219,575 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repurchase of common stock - (7,993 ) Repayments of line of credit (27,615 ) (3,586 ) Repayments of related party notes - (80,000 ) Stock Issuance costs (1,001,885 ) (20,000 ) Repayments of notes payable (1,000,000 ) (262,500 ) Repayments of insurance and equipment financing (260,983 ) (266,132 ) Repayment of finance lease (62,931 ) (24,652 ) Proceeds from SBA loan 1,410,270 - Proceeds from notes payable-related parties - 1,080,000 Proceeds from notes payable - 250,000 Proceeds from equipment leasing 121,637 102,928 Proceeds from common stock issued 9,253,128 - Proceeds from warrants exercised - 2,318,018 Net cash provided by financing activities 8,431,621 3,086,083 Net increase (decrease) in cash 3,912,851 (1,153,052 ) Cash, beginning of period 56,249 1,209,301 Cash, end of period 3,969,100 56,249 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information: Interest paid $ 33,698 $ 6,320 Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Common stock issued for accrued BOD fees $ 52,500 $ 32,917 Lease right of use asset and liability $ 644,245 $ 644,245 Note issued for financing of insurance premiums $ 233,350 $ 260,103 Debt discount on Notes issued $ - $ 12,500 Note issued for equipment financing lease $ - $ 55,822 Relative fair value of warrant recorded as debt discount $ - $ 146,779

