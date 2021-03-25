Movano Inc. Appoints Medtech Industry Veteran John Mastrototaro, PhD, as CEO

As the pioneer of the first FDA-approved continuous glucose monitor, Dr. Mastrototaro will be integral in advancing the development and regulatory process of the Company's glucose and blood pressure monitoring technology

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Today, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE), a health technology company designing devices that empower individuals to optimize their health in order to prevent and better manage chronic diseases, announced current Director, Dr. John Mastrototaro, will join the Company as CEO, effective April 1, 2021. Movano's founder and current CEO, Michael Leabman, will become the Company's CTO and will remain on the Company's Board of Directors. Dr. Mastrototaro's 30+ years of experience in the medical device industry, leading innovation and bringing new products to the market will provide critical medtech expertise, strategic vision and bolster the Company's growth profile.

"As we continue the development of our technology, which will measure glucose, blood pressure and other health data non-invasively and continuously, it is a major vote of confidence to have a key opinion leader in the medtech industry, like John, shaping our vision and driving us forward," said Michael Leabman, founder and CTO of Movano. "John's experience building and growing market-leading medical devices and extensive understanding of how to work with the FDA will help the Company successfully commercialize its products, carving a path to develop a variety of devices that suit specialized medical needs, generate significant consumer appeal and improve health outcomes."

Prior to joining Movano, Dr. Mastrototaro was COO of OrthoSensor, Inc., which was recently acquired by Stryker (NYSE:SYK). Before that, he spent 25 years with MiniMed and Medtronic, where he was instrumental in initiating and leading a series of firsts in the world of diabetes, including the ambulatory continuous glucose monitoring system, the sensor augmented insulin pump and the early generations of the artificial pancreas. During his tenure in Medtronic's Diabetes division, Dr. Mastrototaro held a number of positions, including CTO, VP of R&D and Business Development and Global VP of Clinical Research and Health Affairs. He was also Medtronic's first VP of Informatics, where he helped develop a corporate strategy for the use of data and analytics to improve healthcare delivery.

"I've devoted the majority of my career to improving the lives of people with diabetes through data. The key to improving outcomes for health-conscious individuals, including those with or at risk of diabetes, hypertension and other chronic disease, is increased visibility into glucose and blood pressure metrics," said Dr. Mastrototaro, Movano's incoming CEO. "What attracted me to Movano was the company's unique approach to getting real-time data that matters most into the hands of users, allowing them to take control of their health journey. With immediate and actionable feedback on how diet, activity and stress affects one's health, Movano's proprietary technology will give individuals a simple, smart and personalized tool to help them optimize for good health today and prevent, delay or alleviate the effects of chronic disease in the future."

To learn more about Movano Inc., please visit www.movano.com.

About Movano Inc.

Founded in 2018, Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE), is a health-focused technology company creating simple, smart and personalized devices designed to help individuals on their health journey optimize for good health today and prevent and manage chronic diseases in the future. Movano's technology is being developed to provide vital health information, including glucose and blood pressure data, in a variety of form factors to meet individual style needs and give users actionable feedback in order to improve the quality of their life.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning our expectations, anticipations, intentions, beliefs or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that we have made as of the date hereof and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, conditions and events to differ materially from those anticipated. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected future operating results; our strategies, positioning and expectations for future events or performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in our registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in our other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Lauren Jaeger

lauren@movano.com

SOURCE: Movano Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637489/Movano-Inc-Appoints-Medtech-Industry-Veteran-John-Mastrototaro-PhD-as-CEO