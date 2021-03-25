Bill Murphy Announces the Launch of His New Company Cheat Codes for Sales Pros

Through His New Company, Bill Will Help Sales Professionals to Grow their Commissions by Using the Power of Social Media

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Bill Murphy, Founder of Cheat Codes for Sales Pros, is pleased to announce the launch of his new company.

To learn more about Cheat Codes for Sales Pros and the services that Bill and his team offer, please check out https://www.cheatcodesforsalespros.com/.

As Bill noted, he knows that many sales pros feel that using tactics like cold calls and prospecting is the best way to increase sales and commissions. While he understands why professionals may feel these traditional methods are effective, his work as a successful business owner has shown him otherwise.

In an effort to help as many sales pros as possible to exponentially increase their commissions, Bill was inspired to launch his Cheat Codes for Sales Pros company and teach other sales professionals how they should forget about cold calls and instead focus on the power of social media to succeed.

Through the new company, sales professionals will have access to an online e-learning platform that they can view from their desktop or mobile device, any time of the day or night.

"Those who sign up for my program will get personalized mentorship from experts who can troubleshoot their problems and provide direction," Bill said, adding that all courses include weekly Q&A calls, recordings, student interviews, Livestream sessions, and 24/7/365 support.

Sales professionals will also be given what Bill calls the Solar Cheat Code, which he said compares the basics of earning more commissions to LEGO building blocks. Once professionals know how to correctly assemble these basic concepts, they should see an increase in their commissions.

"Sales Pros may also attend live in-person events in locations around the world. This will allow them to learn in an immersive 'real world' environment, rub shoulders with some of the most successful people in the industry, and get access to bleeding-edge strategies so you can dominate your market," Bill said.

Bill is looking forward to helping more entrepreneurs to be successful in their work. He is also humbled by the number of sales pros who have taken the time to post video and online reviews to his website.

For instance, as Stephen S. wrote in an online review, he was able to close the biggest deal of his career with the help of the Cheat Code program.

"There is no way I ever would have met this person or made the sale if we didn't have the cheat code," Stephen wrote.

Another sales pro noted in a review that social media definitely helped to fuel sales.

"Two deals signed yesterday from Facebook test leads," the professional noted.

About Bill Murphy:

Bill Murphy is an 8-figure business owner and Founder of Cheat Codes for Sales Pros. He has helped over 1,300 businesses exponentially grow through his proven Cheat Code System. For more information, please visit https://www.cheatcodesforsalespros.com/.

CONTACT:

Victoria Kennedy

manager@victoriakennedyofficial.com

7027185821

SOURCE: Bill Murphy

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/637529/Bill-Murphy-Announces-the-Launch-of-His-New-Company-Cheat-Codes-for-Sales-Pros