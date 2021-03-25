Gladstone Securities Continues Business Expansion with Appointment of Vice President/National Accounts Manage

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Gladstone Securities LLC (the "Company"), an affiliated broker-dealer of The Gladstone Companies, that acts as dealer manager on alternative investment offerings for certain affiliated Gladstone funds, including Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) ("Gladstone Land") and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOOD) ("Gladstone Commercial"), has hired Sean Boyd as its Vice President/National Accounts Manager.

Mr. Boyd becomes the Company's second hire, where he joins the recently named National Sales Manager, John Sabey, in the continued distribution team build out. The Company previously engaged third party vendors and their wholesaling and national accounts teams to distribute preferred stock offerings for Gladstone Land and Gladstone Commercial, both publicly traded REITs. In his new role, Mr. Boyd will be responsible for managing relationships and business development efforts with broker-dealers and registered investment advisors and will support the distribution efforts of the Company's affiliated funds' current and future product offerings.

Mr. Boyd has over 20 years of experience in the financial services industry across different types of product offerings. He has relationships with broker-dealers, registered investment advisors and family offices throughout the United States.

Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Boyd was Vice President of National Accounts for Megatel Capital Investment, the capital markets division of The Megatel Group. He also previously served in similar roles with Hartman Income REIT Management Inc. and Black Creek Group. Mr. Boyd spent nearly 15 years with Black Creek Group, where he was a key member of the team that established and managed a selling group that raised approximately $9 billion for that firm. Mr. Boyd holds a bachelor's degree from Colorado State University.

"Sean is an important addition to our distribution team. With the relationships he has developed throughout his career, he will be vital to developing our existing selling groups and expanding their size by adding more high-quality broker-dealers and RIAs. We think his relationships are very complementary to those that we already have, and we think Sean will fit in well with the other teams within The Gladstone Companies," said John Kent, Head of Capital Markets at The Gladstone Companies. "We are excited to have Sean join us and help build our team to continue the fundraising effort that has helped fuel the growth of Gladstone Land through its Series B and Series C Preferred Stock offerings, and to build on that success by increasing our fundraising in Gladstone Commercial, as well as future potential product offerings."

Gladstone Securities specializes in fundraising and strategic advisory services for affiliated funds of The Gladstone Companies. Gladstone Securities, LLC is the investment banking affiliate of Gladstone Management Corporation, an investment adviser headquartered in the Washington, DC area, with offices in New York, Texas, Washington, Illinois, Florida and California.

