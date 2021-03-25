Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.03.2021
Aktienchance: Absurd, unglaublich, grotesk, Riesenchance, Tenbagger…!?
WKN: A2AEE0 ISIN: CA71678F1080 Ticker-Symbol: 6P4 
Frankfurt
25.03.21
18:51 Uhr
0,278 Euro
-0,022
-7,33 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
25.03.2021 | 22:20
Wingren B.V.: Disposition of Equity Interests in Petrus Resources Ltd.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Wingren B.V. ("Wingren") announces that it disposed of an aggregate of 11,375,808 common shares (each, a "Petrus Share") of Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus"). The transaction was completed by way of a private agreement at a price of CAD$0.30 per Petrus Share, for aggregate total consideration received by Wingren of CAD$3,412,742.40.

Wingren had beneficial ownership of, and control and direction over, an aggregate 12,040,340 Shares, representing approximately 24.3% of the number of issued and outstanding Petrus Shares immediately prior to the transaction. The transaction represents the sale of approximately 94.4% of all Petrus Shares previously held by Wingren. As a result of the transaction, Wingren has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 664,532 Petrus Shares, representing approximately 1% of the number of issued and outstanding Petrus Shares.

An early warning report has been filed in accordance with Part 5 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-over Bids and Issuer Bids and with Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. The early warning report has been filed under Petrus' issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

For further information, please contact:
Wingren B.V.
Craig Glick
972-432-1440

SOURCE: Wingren B.V.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/637523/Disposition-of-Equity-Interests-in-Petrus-Resources-Ltd

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
