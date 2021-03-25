Wingren B.V.: Disposition of Equity Interests in Petrus Resources Ltd.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2021 / Wingren B.V. ("Wingren") announces that it disposed of an aggregate of 11,375,808 common shares (each, a "Petrus Share") of Petrus Resources Ltd. ("Petrus"). The transaction was completed by way of a private agreement at a price of CAD$0.30 per Petrus Share, for aggregate total consideration received by Wingren of CAD$3,412,742.40.

Wingren had beneficial ownership of, and control and direction over, an aggregate 12,040,340 Shares, representing approximately 24.3% of the number of issued and outstanding Petrus Shares immediately prior to the transaction. The transaction represents the sale of approximately 94.4% of all Petrus Shares previously held by Wingren. As a result of the transaction, Wingren has beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, 664,532 Petrus Shares, representing approximately 1% of the number of issued and outstanding Petrus Shares.

An early warning report has been filed in accordance with Part 5 of National Instrument 62-104 - Take-over Bids and Issuer Bids and with Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues. The early warning report has been filed under Petrus' issuer profile on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

