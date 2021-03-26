Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2021) - Bucephalus Capital Corp. (CSE: BCA) ("Bucephalus" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 1,400,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of 3 years to officers and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a four month hold period from the original date of grant.

About Bucephalus Capital Corp.

Bucephalus Capital (CSE: BCA) is a specialized investment firm providing bridge loans and ancillary services to private and public companies with respect to a variety of financial transactions including public listings, RTOs (reverse takeovers), re-structuring and M&A transactions.

Additional information about the Company can be found on the Company's website at www.bucephaluscapital.ca. For further information, please contact:

John McMahon, CEO

Tel: (416) 786-9031

Email: jmcmahon@bucephaluscapital.ca

