

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokyo's consumer prices declined at a slower pace in March, data published by the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications showed on Friday.



The core consumer price index, excluding food, dropped 0.1 percent year-on-year in March. The annual rate was forecast to fall 0.2 percent after easing 0.3 percent in February. Core prices have been falling since August 2020.



Excluding food and energy, Tokyo inflation rose to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent in the previous month. This was the highest rate since July 2020.



The overall Tokyo CPI fell 0.2 percent annually after decreasing 0.3 percent in February.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

