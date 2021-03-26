Terranet: Warrants of series (2020:2) TO2 B we subscribed to approximately 94.9 percent and TerraNet Holding AB receives approximately SEK 38.3 million

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, SOUTH KOREA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL OR WOULD REQUIRE REGISTRATION OR ANY OTHER MEASURES. PLEASE REFER TO IMPORTANT INFORMATION AT THE END OF THE PRESS RELEASE.

TerraNet Holding AB ("TerraNet" or the "Company") today announces the outcome of the exercise of warrants of series TO2 B, which were issued in connection with the Company's preferential rights issue during the second quarter of 2020. In total, 47,906,993 warrants of series TO2 B were exercised, corresponding to approximately 94.9 percent of the total number of outstanding warrants of series TO2 B, for subscription of 47,906,993 B-shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.80 per B-share. TerraNet will receive approximately SEK 38.3 million before issuing costs through the exercise of the warrants of series TO2 B.

Background

At the 2020 annual general meeting, it was resolved to approve the board of directors' resolution to carry out a preferential rights issue of units. Each unit consisted of two (2) shares, one (1) warrant of series TO1 B, one (1) warrant of series TO2 B, and one (1) warrant of series TO3 B. The subscription period for exercise of the warrants of series TO2 B took place from March 8, 2021 up to and including March 19, 2021. The subscription price per B-share for exercising the warrants of series TO2 B was set to SEK 0.80.

In total, 47,906,993 warrants of series TO2 B were exercised for subscription of 47,906,993 B-shares, meaning that approximately 94.9 percent of all outstanding warrants of series TO2 B were exercised for subscription of B-shares.

Exercised warrants have been replaced with interim shares (IA), pending registration with the Swedish Companies Registration Office. The interim shares are expected to be converted to B shares within approximately three (3) weeks.

Number of shares, share capital and dilution

Through the exercise of the warrants of series TO2 B, the number of shares in TerraNet increases by 47,906,993 shares, from 217,006,263 (consisting of 1,170,963 A-shares and 215,835,300 B-shares) to a total of 264,913,256 shares. The share capital will increase by SEK 479,069.93, from SEK 2,170,062.63 to SEK 2,649,132.56.

For existing shareholders who did not exercise any warrants of series TO2 B, the dilution amounts to approximately 18.1 percent based on the number of shares following exercise of the warrants of series TO2 B.

Advisers

Mangold Fondkommission is the financial adviser for TerraNet regarding the warrants.

For questions regarding the warrants, please contact:

Mangold Fondkommission AB

Tel: +46 8 5030 1595

E-mail: emissioner@mangold.se

For further information about TerraNet, please contact:

Pär-Olof Johannesson

Tel: +46 70 332 32 62

E-mail: parolof.johannesson@terranet.se

This information is such that TerraNet Holding AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company's contact person above on March 26th, 2021 at 7.00 AM CET.

About TerraNet

TerraNet develops software for radio-based solutions and three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous vehicles (ADAS and AV). In-line with Scandinavia's rich history of bringing innovative safety measures to the automobile industry, TerraNet is pioneering breakthrough safety technology VoxelFlow for the ADAS and AV industries at its headquarters in Lund, Sweden and its development sites in Kyiv, Ukraine and Stuttgart, Germany. TerraNet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST).

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.

Important information

