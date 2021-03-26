

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika (SXYAY.PK, SKFOF.PK) said that it has acquired the flooring adhesives business of DriTac, a US-based floor covering adhesives company with an especially strong position in wood floor bonding.



In 2020, the acquired business generated sales of 20 million Swiss francs.



Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager Americas said, 'With this acquisition, Sika establishes a leading position in floor covering adhesives, especially for wood floors, in the USA. . We welcome the new employees to the Sika family and look forward to further developing the business together.'



