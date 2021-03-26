The Tunisian authorities will review 57 project proposals in the country's latest solar tender, which will facilitate the construction of six PV plants with installed capacities of 10 MW each, as well as 10 smaller solar arrays.Tunisia's Ministry of Energy, Mines and Renewable Energies has received 57 project proposals for its fifth tender to develop and build solar power plants up to 10 MW in size. The announcement, which was related to a procurement process launched in January, was made by Belhassen Chiboud, the head of the ministry's energy program. "Tunisia continues to attract renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...