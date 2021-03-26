U.S.-based researchers have modeled the costs of achieving 200 GW, 400 GW and 600 GW of renewable-energy capacity in India within this decade. They said PV should account for no more than half of all generating capacity and have urged policymakers to shift their focus to wind power.From pv magazine India A new study by U.S. researchers has shown that India needs to be considerably more ambitious than its renewable-energy target of 450 GW of capacity by 2030. The report showed that 600 GW of solar and wind capacity could keep Indian power-sector emissions at 2018 levels. The cost of doing so would ...

