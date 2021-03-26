Gyroscope Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on treating diseases of the eye, today announced that it expects to consider additional capital raising options this year, which could include an initial public offering in the United States. The timing and the terms of any such additional capital raising have not yet been determined and are subject to market conditions and other factors. There is no assurance that any such additional capital raising will be completed.

This announcement is being made pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135 under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

