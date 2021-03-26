

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Friday, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales data for February. Economists forecast retail sales to grow 2.1 percent on month, reversing January's 8.2 percent fall.



Ahead of the data, the pound retreated against the euro, but rose against the rest of major rivals.



The pound was worth 1.3755 against the greenback, 150.31 against the yen, 1.2930 against the franc and 0.8565 against the euro as of 2:55 am ET.



