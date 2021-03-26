DJ Eve Sleep plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") Director / PDMR Shareholding eve, a direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, today announces that Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer of the Company have been granted options to subscribe for an aggregate of 600,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares" and the "Options"). Under the share plan Cheryl Calverley has been granted 400,000 Options, and Tim Parfitt 200,000 Options at an exercise price of 0.1p with a start date for vesting purposes of 24 March 2021, as agreed at a meeting of the Board's Remuneration Committee on that date. The Options vest from their start date on a straight-line basis over a three-year vesting period in monthly increments. Following the grant of the Options, Cheryl Calverley and her connected persons have an interest in 368,004 Ordinary Shares and 4,712,500 Options and Tim Parfitt and his connected persons have an interest in 627,048 Ordinary Shares and 2,200,000 Options. The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail. 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Cheryl Calverley 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Grant of options over Ordinary Shares No. of options granted: 400,000 Exercise price: 0.1p d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: N/A Weighted average price: N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tim Parfitt 2 Reason for the notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification / amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name eve Sleep plc b) LEI 2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 0.1p each ("Ordinary Shares") Identification code ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 b) Nature of transaction Grant of options over Ordinary Shares No. of options granted: 200,000 Exercise price: 0.1p d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume: N/A Weighted average price: N/A e) Date of the transaction 24 March 2021 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM

eve Sleep plc
finnCap Ltd- Nominated Adviser and Broker
M7 Communications LTD

