Freitag, 26.03.2021
Achtung Übernahme! Halo Collective kurbelt den Umsatzturbo weiter an!?
WKN: A0MK5Z ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Ticker-Symbol: EVE 
Stuttgart
26.03.21
08:01 Uhr
0,055 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.03.2021 | 08:31
Eve Sleep plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Eve Sleep plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Eve Sleep plc (EVE) 
Eve Sleep plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
26-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
eve Sleep plc ("eve" or the "Company") 
 
 
Director / PDMR Shareholding 
 
 
eve,  a direct to consumer sleep wellness brand operating in the UK, Ireland and France, today announces that Cheryl 
Calverley, Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer of the Company have been 
granted options to subscribe for an aggregate of 600,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares" 
and the "Options"). 
 
Under the share plan Cheryl Calverley has been granted 400,000 Options, and Tim Parfitt 200,000 Options at an exercise 
price of 0.1p with a start date for vesting purposes of 24 March 2021, as agreed at a meeting of the Board's 
Remuneration Committee on that date. The Options vest from their start date on a straight-line basis over a three-year 
vesting period in monthly increments. 
Following the grant of the Options, Cheryl Calverley and her connected persons have an interest in 368,004 Ordinary 
Shares and 4,712,500 Options and Tim Parfitt and his connected persons have an interest in 627,048 Ordinary Shares and 
2,200,000 Options. 
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further 
detail. 
 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / 
              person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                                 Cheryl Calverley 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position / status                                                    Chief Executive Officer 
 
              Initial notification / amendment                                     Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                                 eve Sleep plc 
b)            LEI                                                                  2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 
4             Details of the transaction(s):  section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument          Ordinary shares of 0.1p each 
                                                                                   ("Ordinary Shares") 
              Identification code                                                  ISIN:  GB00BYWMFT51 
b)            Nature of transaction                                                Grant of options over Ordinary 
                                                                                   Shares 
                                                                                   No. of options granted: 400,000 
                                                                                   Exercise price:  0.1p 
 
d)            Aggregated information                                               Aggregated volume:  N/A 
                                                                                   Weighted average price:   N/A 
e)            Date of the transaction                                              24 March 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction                                             London Stock Exchange, AIM 
1             Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / 
              person closely associated 
a)            Name                                                                 Tim Parfitt 
2             Reason for the notification 
a)            Position / status                                                    Chief Financial Officer 
 
              Initial notification / amendment                                     Initial notification 
3             Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
              monitor 
a)            Name                                                                 eve Sleep plc 
b)            LEI                                                                  2138007BAC29AUXWQE67 
4             Details of the transaction(s):  section to be prepared for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument          Ordinary shares of 0.1p each 
                                                                                   ("Ordinary Shares") 
              Identification code                                                  ISIN:  GB00BYWMFT51 
b)            Nature of transaction                                                Grant of options over Ordinary 
                                                                                   Shares 
                                                                                   No. of options granted:  200,000 
                                                                                   Exercise price:  0.1p 
 
d)            Aggregated information                                               Aggregated volume:  N/A 
                                                                                   Weighted average price:   N/A 
e)            Date of the transaction                                              24 March 2021 
f)            Place of the transaction                                             London Stock Exchange, AIM

For enquiries, please contact: 

eve Sleep plc 
 
Cheryl Calverley, Chief Executive Officer 
                                            via M7 Communications LTD 
Tim Parfitt, Chief Financial Officer 
finnCap Ltd- Nominated Adviser and Broker   Tel: +44 (0)20 7220 0500 
Matt Goode / Ed Whiley 
M7 Communications LTD                       Tel: +44(0)7903 089 543 
Mark Reed ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          GB00BYWMFT51 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:          EVE 
LEI Code:      2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 
Sequence No.:  96323 
EQS News ID:   1178734 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
