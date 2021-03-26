Anzeige
Achtung Übernahme! Halo Collective kurbelt den Umsatzturbo weiter an!?
Dow Jones News
26.03.2021 | 08:34
SCBC: SCBC's Annual Report 2020 published

DJ SCBC: SCBC's Annual Report 2020 published 

Press release, 26 March 2021 
 
SCBC's Annual Report 2020 published 
 
AB Sveriges Säkerstallda Obligationer (publ) (Swedish Covered Bond Corporation - SCBC) has today published the 
following information on its website: 
 
  - Annual Report 2020 
  - Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) 
 
All reports can be found at sbab.se/ir. 
 
Enclosure: Annual Report 2020 & Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Erik Bukowski, Head of Press, SBAB 
Telephone: +46724 51 79 37 
E-mail: erik.bukowski@sbab.se 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
File: Annual Report 2020 
File: Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) 
Language:      English 
Company:       SCBC 
               Sweden 
EQS News ID:   1178641

SCBC / Annual Report Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1178641 2021-03-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
