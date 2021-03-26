DJ SCBC: SCBC's Annual Report 2020 published

Press release, 26 March 2021 SCBC's Annual Report 2020 published AB Sveriges Säkerstallda Obligationer (publ) (Swedish Covered Bond Corporation - SCBC) has today published the following information on its website: - Annual Report 2020 - Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) All reports can be found at sbab.se/ir. Enclosure: Annual Report 2020 & Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) For further information, please contact: Erik Bukowski, Head of Press, SBAB Telephone: +46724 51 79 37 E-mail: erik.bukowski@sbab.se =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: Annual Report 2020 File: Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) Language: English Company: SCBC Sweden EQS News ID: 1178641

