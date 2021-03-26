Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021
Achtung Übernahme! Halo Collective kurbelt den Umsatzturbo weiter an!?
Dow Jones News
26.03.2021 | 08:34
SBAB Bank AB (publ): SBAB's Annual Report 2020 published

DJ SBAB Bank AB (publ): SBAB's Annual Report 2020 published 

Press release, 26 March 2021 
 
SBAB's Annual Report 2020 published 
 
SBAB Bank AB (publ) (SBAB) has today published the following information on its website: 
 
  - Annual Report 2020 (including Sustainability Report) 
  - Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) 
  - Green Bonds Impact Report 2020 
 
All reports can be found at sbab.se/ir. 
 
Enclosures: Annual Report 2020, Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) & 
Green Bonds Impact Report 2020. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Erik Bukowski, Head of Press, SBAB 
Telephone: +46724 51 79 37 
E-mail: erik.bukowski@sbab.se 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
File: SBAB Annual Report 2020 
File: Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) 
File: Green Bonds Impact Report 2020 
Language:     English 
Company:      SBAB Bank AB (publ) 
              Box 4209 
              171 04 Solna 
              Sweden 
Phone:        08- 614 43 00 
E-mail:       erik.wennergren@sbab.se 
Internet:     www.sbab.se 
ISIN:         DK0030034343 
EQS News ID:  1178634

SBAB Bank AB (publ) / 60 Annual report/ annual accounts Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 

End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1178634 2021-03-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
