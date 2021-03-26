DJ SBAB Bank AB (publ): SBAB's Annual Report 2020 published

Press release, 26 March 2021 SBAB's Annual Report 2020 published SBAB Bank AB (publ) (SBAB) has today published the following information on its website: - Annual Report 2020 (including Sustainability Report) - Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) - Green Bonds Impact Report 2020 All reports can be found at sbab.se/ir. Enclosures: Annual Report 2020, Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) & Green Bonds Impact Report 2020. For further information, please contact: Erik Bukowski, Head of Press, SBAB Telephone: +46724 51 79 37 E-mail: erik.bukowski@sbab.se =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- File: SBAB Annual Report 2020 File: Capital Adequacy and Risk Management Report 2020 (Pillar 3 of the Basel regulations) File: Green Bonds Impact Report 2020 Language: English Company: SBAB Bank AB (publ) Box 4209 171 04 Solna Sweden Phone: 08- 614 43 00 E-mail: erik.wennergren@sbab.se Internet: www.sbab.se ISIN: DK0030034343 EQS News ID: 1178634

SBAB Bank AB (publ) / 60 Annual report/ annual accounts Dissemination of a Swedish Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1178634 2021-03-26

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)