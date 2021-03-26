SWEF: Annual Audited Accounts 2020 -15

DJ SWEF: Annual Audited Accounts 2020

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Annual Audited Accounts 2020 26-March-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 The Company has today published its annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2020 and has made it available online at www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com. Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group. Financial Highlights Year ended Year ended Key Highlights 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 NAV per Ordinary Share 104.18 p 103.23 p Share Price 90.0 p 104.50 p NAV total return (1) 6.3% 7.1% Share Price total return (1) -7.5% 9.1% Total Net Assets GBP426.7 m GBP426.6 m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP442.7 m GBP390.6 m Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss GBP0.9 m GBP30.5 m (including associated accrued income) Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP2.9 m GBP36.8 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (excluding accrued interest) GBP19.5 m GBP29.7 m Dividends per Ordinary Share 6.5 p 6.5 p Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 6.7% 7.1% Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total return (1) 7.0% 7.0% Ongoing charges percentage (1) 1.0% 1.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP (1) 18.2% 18.4% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP (1) 61.8% 63.0%

Full text of annual financial report for the year ended 31 December 2020

Overview

Objective and Investment Policy

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The investment objective of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company"), together with its subsidiaries Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited, Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited, Starfin Lux S.à.r.l, Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l, and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l, (collectively the "Group"), is to provide its shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market.

INVESTMENT POLICY

The Company invests in a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the European Union's internal market. Whilst investment opportunities in the secondary markets will be considered from time to time, the Company's predominant focus is to be a direct primary originator of real estate debt investments on the basis that this approach is expected to deliver better pricing, structure and execution control and a client facing relationship that may lead to further investment opportunities.

The Company will attempt to limit downside risk by focusing on secured debt with both quality collateral and contractual protection.

The Company anticipates that the typical loan term will be between three and seven years. Whilst the Company retains absolute discretion to make investments for either shorter or longer periods, at least 75 per cent of total loans by value will be for a term of seven years or less.

The Company's portfolio is intended to be appropriately diversified by geography, real estate sector type, loan type and counterparty.

The Company will pursue investments across the commercial real estate debt asset class through senior loans, subordinated loans and mezzanine loans, bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments. The split between senior, subordinated and mezzanine loans will be determined by the Investment Manager in its absolute discretion having regard to the Company's target return objectives. However, it is anticipated that whole loans will comprise approximately 40-50 per cent of the portfolio, subordinated and mezzanine loans approximately 40-50 per cent and other loans (whether whole loans or subordinated loans) between 0-20 per cent (including bridge loans, selected loan-on-loan financings and other debt instruments). Pure development loans will not, in aggregate, exceed 25 per cent of the Company's Net Asset Value ("NAV") calculated at the time of investment. The Company may originate loans which are either floating or fixed rate.

The Company may seek to enhance the returns of selected loan investments through the economic transfer of the most senior portion of such loan investments which may be by way of syndication, sale, assignment, sub-participation or other financing (including true sale securitisation) to the same maturity as the original loan (i.e."matched funding") while retaining a significant proportion as a subordinate investment. It is anticipated that where this is undertaken it would generate a positive net interest rate spread and enhance returns for the Company. It is not anticipated that, under current market conditions, these techniques will be deployed with respect to any mezzanine or other already subordinated loan investments. The proceeds released by such strategies will be available to the Company for investment in accordance with the investment policy.

Loan to Value ("LTV")

The Company will typically seek to originate debt where the effective loan to real estate value ratio of any investment is between 60 per cent and 80 per cent at the time of origination or acquisition. In exceptional circumstances that justify it, the ratio may be increased to an absolute maximum of 85 per cent. In any event, the Company will typically seek to achieve a blended portfolio LTV of no more than 75 per cent (based on the initial valuations at the time of loan origination or participation acquisition) once fully invested.

Geography

The Company's portfolio will be originated from the larger and more established real estate markets in the UK and European Union's internal market. UK exposure is expected to represent the majority of the Company's portfolio. Investment in the European Union's internal market will mainly be focused on Northern and Southern Europe. Northern European markets include Germany, France, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, Switzerland, Ireland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Southern European markets include Italy and Spain. The Company may however originate investments in other countries in the European Union's internal market to the extent that it identifies attractive investment opportunities on a risk adjusted basis.

The Company will not invest more than 50 per cent of the Company's NAV (calculated at the time of investment) in any single country save in relation to the UK, where there shall be no such limit.

In the event that a member state ceases to be a member of the European Union's internal market, it will not automatically cease to be eligible for investment.

Real Estate Sector and Property Type

The Company's portfolio will focus on lending into commercial real estate sectors including office, retail, logistics, light industrial, hospitality, student accommodation, residential for sale and multi-family rented residential. Investments in student accommodation and residential for sale are expected to be limited primarily to the UK, while multi-family investments are expected to be limited primarily to the UK, Germany and Scandinavia. Further, not more than 30 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV, calculated at the time of investment, will be invested in loans relating to residential for sale. No more than 50 per cent of the Company's NAV will be allocated to any single real estate sector of the UK, except for the UK office sector which is limited to 75 per cent of the Company's NAV.

Counterparty and Property Diversification

No more than 20 per cent of the Company's NAV, calculated at the time of investment, will be exposed to any one borrower legal entity.

No single investment, or aggregate investments secured on a single property or group of properties, will exceed 20 per cent of the Company's Net Asset Value, calculated at the time of investment.

Corporate Borrowings

Company or investment level recourse borrowings may be used from time-to-time on a short term basis for bridging investments, financing repurchases of Shares or managing working capital requirements, including foreign exchange hedging facilities and on a longer term basis for the purpose of enhancing returns to Shareholders and/or to facilitate the underwriting of whole loans with a view to syndication at a later point. In this regard, the Company is limited to aggregate short and long term borrowings at the time of the relevant drawdown in an amount equivalent to a maximum of 30 per cent of NAV but longer term borrowings will be limited to 20 per cent of NAV in any event.

Hedging

The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for purely speculative purposes. However, the Company's investments will typically be made in the currency of the country where the underlying real estate assets are located. This will largely be in Sterling and Euros. However, investments may be considered in other European currencies, and the Company may implement measures designed to protect the investments against material movements in the exchange rate between Sterling, being the Company's reporting currency, and the currency in which certain investments are made. The analysis as to whether such measures should be implemented will take into account periodic interest, principal distributions or dividends, as well as the expected date of realisation of the investment. The Company may bear a level of currency risk that could otherwise be hedged where it considers that bearing such risk is advisable. The Company will only enter into hedging contracts, such as currency swap agreements, futures contracts, options and forward currency exchange and other derivative contracts when they are available in a timely manner and on terms acceptable to it. The Company reserves the right to terminate any hedging arrangement in its absolute discretion.

The Company may, but shall not be obliged to, engage in a variety of interest rate management techniques, particularly to the extent the underlying investments are floating rate loans which are not fully hedged at the borrower level (by way of floating to fixed rate swap, cap or other instrument). Any instruments chosen may seek on the one hand to mitigate the economic effect of interest rate changes on the values of, and returns on, some of the Company's assets, and on the other hand help the Company achieve its risk management objectives. The Company may seek to hedge its entitlement under any loan investment to receive floating rate interest.

Cash Strategy

Cash held by the Company pending investment or distribution will be held in either cash or cash equivalents, or various real estate related instruments or collateral, including but not limited to money market instruments or funds, bonds, commercial paper or other debt obligations with banks or other counterparties having a A- or higher credit rating (as determined by any reputable rating agency selected by the Company), Agency RMBS (residential mortgage backed securities issued by government-backed agencies) and AAA rated CMBS (commercial mortgage-backed securities).

Transactions with Starwood Capital Group or Other Accounts

Without prejudice to the pre-existing co-investment arrangements described below, the Company may acquire assets from, or sell assets to, or lend to, companies within the Starwood Capital Group or any fund, company, limited partnership or other account managed or advised by any member of the Starwood Capital Group ("Other Accounts"). In order to manage the potential conflicts of interest that may arise as a result of such transactions, any such proposed transaction may only be entered into if the independent Directors of the Company have reviewed and approved the terms of the transaction, complied with the conflict of interest provisions in the Registered Collective Investment Scheme Rules 2018 issued by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission") under The Protection of Investors (Bailiwick of Guernsey) Law, 1987, as amended, and, where required by the Listing Rules, Shareholder approval is obtained in accordance with the listing rules issued by the UK Listing Authority. Typically, such transactions will only be approved if: (i) an independent valuation has been obtained in relation to the asset in question; and (ii) the terms are at least as favourable to the Company as would be any comparable arrangement effected on normal commercial terms negotiated at arms' length between the relevant person and an independent party, taking into account, amongst other things, the timing of the transaction.

Co-investment Arrangements

Starwood Capital Group and certain Other Accounts are party to certain pre-existing co-investment commitments and it is anticipated that similar arrangements may be entered into in the future. As a result, the Company may invest alongside Starwood Capital Group and Other Accounts in various investments. Where the Company makes any such co-investments they will be made at the same time, and on substantially the same economic terms, as those offered to Starwood Capital Group and the Other Accounts.

UK Listing Authority Investment Restrictions

The Company currently complies with the investment restrictions set out below and will continue to do so for so long as they remain requirements of the UK Listing Authority: - neither the Company nor any of its subsidiaries will conduct any trading activity which is significant in the

context of its group as a whole; - the Company will avoid cross-financing between businesses forming part of its investment portfolio; - the Company will avoid the operation of common treasury functions as between the Company and investee companies; - not more than 10 per cent, in aggregate, of the Company's NAV will be invested in other listed closed-ended

investment funds; and - the Company must, at all times, invest and manage its assets in a way which is consistent with its object of

spreading investment risk and in accordance with the published investment policy. The Directors do not currently

intend to propose any material changes to the Company's investment policy, save in the case of exceptional or

unforeseen circumstances. As required by the Listing Rules, any material change to the investment policy of the

Company will be made only with the approval of shareholders.

Financial Highlights

SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

As at 31 December 2020 the NAV was 104.18 pence per Ordinary Share (2019: 103.23 pence) and the share price was 90.0 pence (2019: 104.50 pence).

The Company's share price has been volatile since March 2020. This volatility has been driven by market conditions and trading flows rather than a change in the Company's NAV.

Chairman's Statement

STEPHEN SMITH | Chairman

25 March 2021

Dear Shareholder,

It is my pleasure to present the Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited for the year ended 31 December 2020. The last year has seen a great deal of turmoil and has placed a considerable burden on all of us, in both our professional and private lives. Our focus throughout the pandemic has been on the health and wellbeing of everyone associated with the Group while ensuring that our systems have remained fully functional throughout this period of intense disruption. My thanks to the Investment Adviser and all of our service providers for their perseverance in extraordinarily difficult times.

I am delighted to welcome Shelagh Mason and Charlotte Denton to the Board (Shelagh joined the Board on 1 September 2020 and Charlotte on 1 January 2021). Shelagh and Charlotte bring considerable experience to the Board as well as a range of skills that we believe will be both additive and complementary.

I would like to thank Jon Bridel, who left the Board in December 2020, for his contribution to the establishment and success of the Group. Jon's departure is in line with the Company's succession planning process for the phased retirement of Board members. Jon leaves with our very best wishes.

OVERVIEW

As at 31 December 2020, the Group had investments and commitments of GBP490.1 million (of which GBP49.2 million was committed but unfunded at the end of the year). The average remaining maturity of the Group's loan book was 2.4 years. The Group had net debt of GBP16.6 million and unused debt facilities of GBP106.5 million, available to fund the undrawn commitments of GBP49.2 million and new lending. The gross annualised levered total return at the year end was 7.0 per cent. The Net Asset Value ("NAV") was GBP426.7 million, being 104.18 pence per Ordinary Share.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

The Group started 2020 with a strong first quarter, making new commitments of GBP54.9 million. Loan origination is often slow in the first quarter and this was a promising start to the year. However, from March onwards, as the general level of economic activity spiralled downwards due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the focus of the Group understandably shifted to the management of the existing portfolio. In parallel, even though the pipeline at the time was healthy, the Group took a cautious approach to origination closing just one loan of GBP17.9 million in the second quarter. During the third quarter, the Group committed to fund an upsize of GBP1.3 million to an existing loan. There was no origination in the fourth quarter.

As activity in the investment and financing markets slowed, there was in the market, in general, a significant reduction in the volume of early repayments. As might be expected, borrowers who had previously decided to refinance or sell, were unable or became reluctant to do so.

We received repayment in full of two loans prior to the pandemic totalling GBP14.1 million and a repayment in full of the credit linked notes totalling GBP21.8 million in June 2020. During the year to 31 December 2020, we received a further GBP45.5 million of partial loan repayments.

The Group funded a further GBP23.9 million in relation to loan commitments made in prior years so net cash invested in the year increased by GBP16.6 million. This was primarily due to the redevelopment of the Hotel, Spain.

2017 2018 2019 2020 New loans to borrowers (commitment) GBP245.8m GBP208.0m GBP224.7m GBP74.1m Loan repayments and amortisation -GBP213.1m -GBP137.2m -GBP198.3m -GBP81.4m Net Commitment GBP32.7m GBP70.8m GBP26.4m -GBP7.3m

PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

All loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments up to 31 December 2020 have been paid in full and on time, in accordance with their respective initial or amended terms, as applicable.

In the Board's opinion the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser have performed well during this period of disruption. Robust underwriting, detailed due diligence and considered loan structuring and restructuring have been combined to produce a resilient portfolio which continues to perform in spite of very considerable and obviously stressed market conditions.

In some instances, the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser have worked closely with borrowers to agree loan amendments and changes to business plans, where appropriate, to ensure loan compliance and to maintain adequate capitalisation (if needed). 49.1 per cent of loans were subject to no modification, as a result of Covid-19, in 2020, a testament to the quality of underwriting standards and loan structuring. All economic modifications to date have been neutral to returns with no interest deferrals. In asset classes subject to greater Covid-19 impact we have sought additional sponsor equity, amortisation and / or deleveraging. The loan performance has been resilient. In the sectors that are most affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, hospitality and retail, borrowers continue to meet their obligations including regular interest and capital repayments in line with the agreed revised business plans. At 31 December 2020 six loans with exposure predominantly to hospitality and retail with a value of 35.3 per cent of NAV are classified as Stage 2 and the remaining loans are still classified as Stage 1 in accordance with the Group's credit risk assessment in determining expected credit losses.

In light of the considerable disruption from Covid-19 the Board has sought to provide more detailed updates and disclosure to our shareholders during the year through its quarterly factsheets, which are available on the Company's website. Please refer to the Investment Manager's report on page 27 for detailed updates on portfolio performance.

STABILITY OF NET ASSET VALUE ("NAV")

Loans made by the Group are measured at amortised cost in line with the requirements of IFRS 9 with which we are obliged to comply. As our business model is to invest for interest and hold loans to maturity we do not follow fair value accounting for the vast majority of our loans. In our eight year history only one position has been recognised at fair value (the credit linked notes which repaid in the second quarter of this year). Therefore our NAV does not show significant fluctuations during periods of market volatility.

Had the underwriting, including loan to value ("LTV") headroom, on the Group's loans not been as strong as it is, the Group may well have faced more volatility in its NAV as the Group might have had to recognise expected credit losses ("ECLs"). However, after taking into consideration the current market conditions, independent valuations of the underlying assets secured against the Group's loans, the receipt of expected cash flows and the credit worthiness of the counter parties to the loans, the Group sees no need to recognise any ECLs in any of the Group's loans. The reasons, estimates and judgements supporting our current assessment are described on page 19 of the Investment Manager's report.

BOARD COMPOSITION AND DIVERSITY

As the Company approaches its ninth year of existence, as articulated in previous reports, the Board has been mindful of the need to plan for succession accordingly. The Company is using this moment as an opportunity to promote new talent and diversity, whilst being mindful of passing on the experience that the Board has gained since IPO. The succession plan began late last year with the retirement of the first Director, as well as the excellent replacement found in Shelagh Mason. Additionally, we are delighted that Charlotte Denton has joined the Board recently to further help with the Company's development. Further details of the Board's succession planning can be found in the Corporate Governance Statement on page 37.

SUCCESSION PLANNING

The Company enters its ninth year in 2021 and the Board has been mindful that a succession plan needs to be implemented for a lengthy period of time. During Q4 2019, the Directors devised a Succession Planning Memorandum. The Memo states that a new Director will be appointed to the Board during the second half of 2020 giving them time to embed themselves in the role prior to Jonathan Bridel standing down from the Board in December 2020. Shelagh Mason was duly appointed on 1 September 2020. In addition, the Company has decided that it is appropriate to appoint an additional Director to the Board to further improve the Company's skills, experience and diversity as well as to assist in the succession process. To that end, Charlotte Denton was duly appointed on 1 January 2021.

The Boards intention remains that Stephen Smith will retire from the Board in December 2021. At the point of Stephen Smith's retirement, only John Whittle would have served as a Director of the Company since its IPO. In context of John Whittle's familiarity with the Company, he will probably be appointed as Chairman until his own departure from the Board. In light of (i) John Whittle's extensive familiarity with the Company; (ii) the current challenging market circumstances facing the Company and; (iii) the extensive rotation of the Board in recent years, the Board are of the view that it is in shareholders best interests that John Whittle remains on the Board until December 2023, a year longer than originally envisaged under the Succession Planning Memorandum. This will ensure that there is a phased and orderly succession of the Board which allows new Directors the opportunity to benefit from the significant experience John Whittle has developed since the Company's IPO.

In terms of the new appointments, the Directors believe that the current composition of three Guernsey Directors and one Director from the United Kingdom works well in terms of satisfying the Company's requirements. The Board also intend to consider diversity when making the new appointments to the Board.

SHARE BUYBACKS AND SHARE PRICE PERFORMANCE

The year end share price was 90 pence reflecting a 13.6 per cent discount to NAV. Despite continued market dislocation and fluctuation, the share price was starting to look less volatile in the second half of 2020 (compared to the first half of 2020), trading in a range between 83.6 pence and 94.0 pence and ending the period at 90.0 pence, although there is still certainly inherent value which is not being recognised in the market at this time. This price stability has been supported by the share buy-back programme which commenced at the end of the second quarter. The Board continue to believe that the shares represent very attractive value at this level and certain members of the Board and individuals at the Investment Adviser have made personal purchases during the year, as previously disclosed, and as referenced in note 22. We believe this reflects not only strong corporate governance demonstrating our alignment with our shareholders, but it also demonstrates the strong belief in the valuation of the portfolio.

The Company received authority at the most recent Annual General Meeting ("AGM"), to purchase up to 14.99 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue on 8 June 2020 and since then, in August 2020, the Board engaged Jefferies International Limited as buy-back agent to effect share buy backs on behalf of the Company. During the third and fourth quarters the Company bought back 3,648,125 shares at an average cost per share of 86.9 pence per share and these shares are held in treasury. Share buy backs are subject to sufficient cash being available.

FUTURE SHARE ISSUANCE

At the last AGM, the Company sought and received authority to disapply Pre-Emption Rights on the allotment of equity securities for up to 10 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue. As at the date of this report, this authority has not been utilised.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused dislocation in the real estate sector and we are partly through this now and potentially working to come out the other side. The market is still trying to ascertain what the longer term impact on real estate values will be. The Investment Adviser feels that the market reaction has been too cautious and that has led to considerable investment market opportunity which we feel will remain the case throughout 2021. Whilst the discount to NAV persists, we do not intend to raise additional equity. Nevertheless, we do expect the market to recognise the value in the shares during the year and the Board believes that the Group should maintain its capacity to access capital within a short time frame in expectation of improved markets. The Directors believe that as the market improves and the discount to NAV narrows, immediate access to capital could have the following additional benefits for the Company and shareholders: - to enable the Company to pursue larger investment opportunities and broaden its lending range and capacity; - to enable the Company to increase diversification and the depth of its portfolio; - increased scale is attractive to a wider investor base; - a greater volume of shares, creating increased secondary market activity; and - fixed running costs spread across a larger equity capital base reducing the Company's ongoing expenses per share.

To take advantage of opportunities as and when they present themselves, the Directors believe it is appropriate for the Company to renew the existing authorities at the forthcoming AGM, in respect of issuance of up to 10 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue.

DIVIDENDS

Total dividends of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share were declared in relation to the year ended 31 December 2020.

Dividend Payment Amount Period declared date per share 1 January 2020 to 31 March 2020 23 April 2020 20 May 2020 1.625p 1 April 2020 to 30 June 2020 23 July 2020 28 August 2020 1.625p 1 July 2020 to 30 September 2020 22 October 2020 20 November 2020 1.625p 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020 22 January 2021 05 March 2021 1.625p Total 6.5p

The 2020 dividends were covered 0.9x by earnings (excluding unrealised FX gains and losses). We have held a dividend reserve (within retained earnings) built up over several years which we have been using to maintain the annual dividend at 6.5 pence per share over the last two years even though the dividend has not been covered by earnings more recently. As a result, dividends have not, to date, been paid out of capital reserves.

As announced on 24 July 2020, from 1 January 2021 the Board intends to target a dividend of 5.5 pence per annum (payable quarterly) which reflects the broader lower interest rate environment. This will provide a level of dividend which should be fully covered by earnings whilst ensuring the Company maintains strong credit discipline without having to increase the risk of the portfolio.

OUTLOOK

The focus of the Group for 2021 remains the continued robust asset management of the existing loan portfolio. We also expect that we will see good origination opportunities during the year. Disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic may reduce as the year progresses and the vaccine roll out across the United Kingdom is particularly heartening. More stable conditions could herald greater market volumes to come.

Of particular note is the significant reduction in lending by balance sheet bank lenders, particularly to development, refurbishment and non-core property asset classes. This trend will inevitably produce interesting opportunities for alternative lenders and we fully expect to benefit.

Finally, the Board note that one positive outcome of the pandemic could be the recognition by the global business community of the need for affirmative action in relation to climate change and other related environmental, social and governance considerations.

The Board continues to work with the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser to enhance both origination capacity and portfolio construction in order to deliver attractive risk adjusted returns to its investors. The Board will continue to inform you of progress by way of the quarterly fact sheets.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to close by thanking shareholders for your commitment. I sincerely hope that we all have a more stable time in 2021 and I look forward to briefing you on the Group's progress later this year.

Stephen Smith | Chairman

25 March 2021

Strategic and Business Review

Strategic Report

The Strategic Report describes the business of the Group and details the uncertainties, principal and emerging risks associated with its activities.

CORPORATE PURPOSE

As an investment company, the general corporate purpose is to provide long-term prosperity to our shareholders through providing regular dividends and preserving capital by limiting downside risk. In addition to this, the Board and Investment Manager also recognise that by furthering their understanding of the needs of other relevant stakeholders, the Company can provide better returns to its shareholders.

OBJECTIVE, INVESTMENT POLICY AND BUSINESS MODEL

The Objective and Investment Policy set out on pages 2 to 4 describes the Group's strategy and business model.

The Investment Manager is Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, a Company incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission (the "Commission"). The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP (the "Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority, to provide investment advice, pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement.

CURRENT AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT

A review of the year and outlook is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report and within the Chairman's Statement.

PERFORMANCE

A review of performance is contained in the Investment Highlights and Portfolio Review sections of the Investment Manager's Report.

A number of performance measures are considered by the Board, the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser in assessing the Company's success in achieving its objectives. The Key Performance Indicators ("KPIs") used are established industry measures to show the progress and performance of the Group and are as follows: - The movement in NAV per Ordinary Share; - The movement in share price and the discount / premium to NAV; - The payment of targeted dividends; - The portfolio yield, both levered and unlevered; - Ongoing charges as a percentage of undiluted NAV; and - Weighted average loan to value for the portfolio.

Details of the KPIs achieved are shown in the Financial Highlights section on page 6.

RISK MANAGEMENT

It is the role of the Board to review and manage all risks associated with the Group, both those impacting the performance and the prospects of the Group and those which threaten the ongoing viability. It is the role of the Board to mitigate these either directly or through the delegation of certain responsibilities to the Audit Committee and Investment Manager. The Board performs a review of a risk matrix at each Board meeting.

The Board considers the following principal risks could impact the performance and prospects of the Group but do not threaten its ability to continue in operation and meet its liabilities. In deciding which risks are principal risks the Board considers the potential impact and probability of the related events or circumstances, and the timescale over which they may occur. Consequently, it has put in place mitigation plans to manage those identified risks. Details of the principal and emerging risks considered as part of the review of the risk matrix are highlighted below.

Principal Risks

Cybercrime

The Group is subject to the risk of unauthorised access into systems, identification of passwords or deleting data, which could result in loss of sensitive data, breach of data physical and electronic, amongst other potential consequences. This risk is managed and mitigated by regular reviews of the Group's operational and financial control environment. The matter is also contained within service providers surveys which is completed by Group's service providers and is regularly reviewed by the Board. No adverse findings in connection with the service provider surveys have been found. The Company and its service providers have policies and procedures in place to mitigate this risk, the cybercrime risk continues to be closely monitored.

Long Term Strategic Risk

The Group's targeted returns are based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to significant business and economic uncertainties and contingencies and, consequently, the actual rate of return may be materially lower than the targeted returns. In addition, the pace of investment has in the past and may in the future be slower than expected or the principal on loans may be repaid earlier than anticipated, causing the return on affected investments to be less than expected. Furthermore, if repayments are not promptly re-invested this may result in cash drag, which may lower portfolio returns. As a result, the level of dividends to be paid by the Company may fluctuate and there is no guarantee that any such dividends will be paid. Since the Covid-19 pandemic the shares have traded at a discount to NAV per share and shareholders may be unable to realise their investments through the secondary market at NAV per share.

The Board monitors the level of premium or discount of share price to NAV per share and announced a share buyback programme during the year in order to support the share price. While the Directors may seek to mitigate any discount to NAV per share through the discount management mechanisms set out in this Annual Report, there can be no guarantee that they will do so or that such mechanisms will be successful. Please see page 33 for further information on the discount management mechanisms.

The Investment Adviser provides the Investment Manager and the Board with a regular report on pipeline opportunities, which includes an analysis of the strength of the pipeline and the returns available. The Directors also regularly receive information on the performance of the existing loans, including the performance of underlying assets versus underwritten business plan and the likelihood of any early repayments, the need for any loan amendments to allow the loans continue to perform in different economic circumstances which may impact returns.

The Board monitors investment strategy and performance on an ongoing basis and regularly reviews the Investment Objective and Investment Policy in light of prevailing investor sentiment to ensure the Company remains attractive to its shareholders.

Interest Rate Risk

The Group is subject to the risk that the loan income and income from the cash and cash equivalents will fluctuate due to movements in interbank rates. The Investment Adviser is monitoring the transition from LIBOR to SONIA and will manage any transition required on behalf of the Group. The Group has ensured that loan agreements for the current portfolio are in a form which accommodates the flexibilities required to manage the transition.

The loans in place at 31 December 2020 have been structured so that 20.8 per cent by value of the loans are fixed rate, which provides protection from downward interest rate movements to the overall portfolio (but also prevents the Group from benefiting from any interbank rate rises on these positions). In addition, whilst the remaining 79.2 per cent is classified as floating, 100 per cent of these loans are subject to interbank rate floors such that the interest cannot drop below a certain level, which offers some protection against downward interest rate risk. When reviewing future investments, the Investment Manager will continue to review such opportunities to protect against downward interest rate risk.

The Board considers that the following principal and emerging risks could impact both the performance and prospects of the Group and could also threaten its ability to continue its operations and meet its liabilities but has identified the mitigating actions in place to manage them.

Foreign Exchange Risk

The majority of the Group's investments are Euro denominated (circa 58.3 per cent as at 31 December 2020). The Group is subject to the risk that the exchange rates move unfavourably and that a) foreign exchange losses on the loan principal are incurred and b) that interest payments received are lower than anticipated when converted back to Sterling and therefore returns are lower than the underwritten returns.

The Group manages this risk by entering into forward contracts to hedge the currency risk. Most non-Sterling loan principal is hedged back to Sterling to the maturity date of the loan.

Interest payments are normally hedged for the period for which prepayment protection is in place. However, the risk remains that loans are repaid earlier than anticipated and forward contracts need to be broken early. In these circumstances, the forward curve may have moved since the forward contracts were placed which can impact the rate received. In addition, if the loan repays after the prepayment protection, interest after the prepayment-protected period may be received at a lower rate than anticipated leading to lower returns for that period. Conversely, the rate could have improved, and returns may increase.

As a consequence of the hedging strategy employed as outlined above, the Group is subject to the risk that it will need to post cash collateral against the mark to market on foreign exchange hedges which could lead to liquidity issues or leave the Group unable to hedge new non-Sterling investments.

The Company had approximately GBP273.4 million of hedged notional exposure with Lloyds Bank plc at 31 December 2020 (converted at 31 December 2020 FX rates).

As at 31 December 2020 the hedges were in the money. If the hedges move out of the money and at any time this mark to market exceeds GBP15 million, the Company is required to post collateral, subject to a minimum transfer amount of GBP1 million. This situation is monitored closely, however, and as at 31 December 2020, the Company had sufficient liquidity and credit available on the revolving credit facility to meet any cash collateral requirements.

Market Deterioration Risk

The Group's investments are comprised principally of debt investments in the UK, and the European Union's internal market and it is therefore exposed to economic movements and changes in these markets. Any deterioration in the global, UK or European economy could have a significant adverse effect on the activities of the Group and may result in significant loan defaults or impairments.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a material impact on global economies and on the operations of the Group's borrowers during 2020 and this will continue in 2021. The Covid-19 pandemic presents a major risk to growth and the full impact of the consequences for the world economy is unclear. The Board have considered the impact of Covid-19 on the current and future operations of the Group and its portfolio of loans advanced. Because of the cash and loan facilities available to the Group and the underlying quality of the portfolio of loans advanced, both the Investment Manager and the Board still believe the fundamentals of the portfolio remain optimistic and that the Group can adequately support the portfolio of loans advanced despite current market conditions.

The United Kingdom's departure from the European Union represents a potential threat to the UK economy as well as wider Europe. On a cyclical view, national economies across Europe appear to be heading at best towards lower growth and alongside the economic impact of Covid-19, towards recession. The potential impact of Brexit could have a further destabilising effect as a result of Covid-19. To some extent the potential impact of an unsatisfactory UK exit from the EU has already been priced into markets and forecasts, but significant headwinds could still arise.

In the event of a loan default in the portfolio, the Group is generally entitled to accelerate the loan and enforce security, but the process may be expensive and lengthy, and the outcome is dependent on sufficient recoveries being made to repay the borrower's obligations and associated costs. Some of the investments held would rank behind senior debt tranches for repayment in the event that a borrower defaults, with the consequence of greater risk of partial or total loss. In addition, repayment of loans by the borrower at maturity could be subject to the availability of refinancing options, including the availability of senior and subordinated debt and is also subject to the underlying value of the real estate collateral at the date of maturity.

However, the Group is mitigated against this with an average weighted loan to value of the portfolio of 61.8 per cent (see page 21 of the Investment Manager's report). Therefore, the portfolio should be able to withstand a significant level of deterioration before credit losses are incurred.

The Investment Adviser also mitigates the risk of credit losses by undertaking detailed due diligence on each loan. Whilst the precise scope of due diligence will depend on the proposed investment, such diligence will typically include independent valuations, building, measurement and environmental surveys, legal reviews of property title, assessment of the strength of the borrower's management team and key leases and, where necessary, mechanical and engineering surveys, accounting and tax reviews and know your customer checks.

The Investment Adviser, Investment Manager and Board also manage these risks by ensuring a diversification of investments in terms of geography, market and type of loan. The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser operate in accordance with the guidelines, investment limits and restrictions policy determined by the Board. The Directors review the portfolio against these guidelines, limits and restrictions on a regular basis.

The Investment Adviser meets with all borrowers on a regular basis to monitor developments in respect of each loan and reports to the Investment Manager and the Board periodically and on an ad hoc basis where considered necessary.

The Group's loans are held at amortised cost. The performance of each loan is reviewed quarterly by the Investment Adviser for any indicators of significant increase in credit risk, impaired or defaulted loans. The Investment Adviser also provides their assessment of any expected credit loss for each loan advanced. The results of the performance review and allowance for expected credit losses are discussed with the Investment Manager and the Board.

Six loans, predominantly in the retail and hospitality sectors with a value of 35.3 per cent of NAV were moved to Stage 2 during the year but no loan has been moved to Stage 3. However, at this point in time we have no reason to believe that any expected credit losses should be recognised against any of the loans, because of the strong LTVs across the loan portfolio, including these 6 loans. The reasons, estimates and judgements supporting our current assessment are described on pages 19-20 of the Investment Manager's report.

Risk of Default under the Revolving Credit Facilities

The Group is subject to the risk that a borrower could be unable or unwilling to meet a commitment that it has entered into with the Group as outlined above under market deterioration risk. As a consequence of this, the Group could breach the covenants of its revolving credit facilities and fall into default itself.

A number of the measures the Group takes to mitigate market deterioration risk as outlined above, such as portfolio diversification and rigorous due diligence on investments and monitoring of borrowers, will also help to protect the Group from the risk of default under the revolving credit facility as this is only likely to occur as a consequence of borrower defaults or loan impairments.

The Board regularly reviews the balances drawn under the credit facility against commitments and pipeline and reviews the performance under the agreed covenants. The loan covenants are also stress tested to test how robust they are to withstand default of the Group's investments.

Emerging Risks

Emerging risks to the Group are considered by the Board to be trends, innovations and potential rule changes relevant to the real estate mortgage and financial sector. The challenge to the Group is that emerging risks are known to some extent but are not likely to materialise or have an impact in the near term. The Board regularly reviews the risk matrix and identified climate change as an emerging risk. Cybercrime which was an emerging risk in the prior year, has been moved to Principal Risks.

Climate change

Extreme weather events and natural catastrophes and the consequences that climate change could have both on infrastructures and on nature are potentially severe but highly uncertain. The potential high impact of possible losses has done a lot to raise the awareness of this risk in investment circles. The Board, in conjunction with the Investment Adviser, is monitoring closely the regulation and any developments in this area (see 'Environmental, Social and Corporate' section on page 17 for further information).

ASSESSMENT OF PROSPECTS

The Group's strategy is central to an understanding of its prospects. The Group's focus is twofold: i) to manage expected repayments, including proactively managing the investments already made to ensure that during times of economic instability on either a macro (as experienced during the year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic) or micro level, the loans continue to perform and provide positive returns to the Group, and ii) continuing to grow the Group, by sourcing investments with good risk adjusted returns in order to minimise any potential for cash drag and improve the Group's returns. The Group's prospects are assessed primarily through its strategic review process, which the Board participates fully in. The Directors' have assessed the prospects of the Group over a period of three years which has been selected because the strategic review covers a three-year period. The Group updates its plan and financial forecasts on a monthly basis and detailed financial forecasts are maintained and reviewed by the Board regularly.

In addition the Directors have considered the realisation vote which will, under the Articles, take place no later than 28 February 2023. The Directors have concluded that the shareholders will most likely vote against this realisation vote and the Company will continue as consituted.

ASSESSMENT OF VIABILITY

Although the strategic review reflects the Directors' best estimate of the future prospects of the business, they have also tested the potential impact on the Group of a number of scenarios over and above those included in the review, by quantifying their financial impact. These scenarios are based on aspects of the following selected principal risks, which are detailed in this Strategic Report, and as described below: - Foreign exchange risk; - Market deterioration risk; specifically the risk that the all the Stage 2 loans held default, resulting in a loss

of interest income and delay in the repayment of capital; and - Risk of default under the revolving credit facilities.

These scenarios represent 'severe but plausible' circumstances that the Group could experience. The scenarios tested included: - A high level of loan default meaning that the Group stopped receiving interest on the Stage 2 loans in the

portfolio and that the outstanding capital on these loans was not received until 12 months after the loan maturity

date; and - An analysis of the robustness of the covenants under the revolving credit facility to withstand default of the

underlying investments.

The results of this stress testing showed that the Group would be able to withstand a high level of underlying loan default or impairment resulting from either of the risks identified over the period of the financial forecasts.

VIABILITY STATEMENT

In addition to the assessment of prospects and viability above, the Directors also have a reasonable expectation, based on the scenarios testing, that the Group will continue to meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three-year period ending 31 December 2023, and therefore the Group is expected to remain viable from both a business model, strategic opportunity and financial perspective.

In connection with the viability statement, the Board confirm that they have carried out a robust assessment of the principal and emerging risks facing the company, including those that would threaten its business model, future performance, solvency or liquidity.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE ("ESG")

As an investment company, the Board and the Investment Adviser consider the Group's activities to have a minimal direct impact on the environment.

The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser are part of the Starwood Capital Group (SCG), which is a signatory to the UN Principles for Responsible Investments (UNPRI). In assessing new loans SCG evaluates environmental risks associated with any investments as part of the underwriting process. A formal scope of work is followed by the Investment Adviser, which requires an environmental site assessment to be performed which identifies environmental conditions that may have a material adverse impact on the property being assessed or its immediate surrounding area and an assessment of a property's sustainability and marketability through the review of its environmentally friendly characteristics.

The Board recognises that it has no direct control over a borrower's company policy towards environment and social responsibility and whilst it is an important part of the due diligence process in understanding the impact of such issues, decisions are not weighted towards those investments with stronger environmental and social characteristics. It should be noted that a number of the loans made by the Group involve refurbishment projects and these will often improve the environmental impact of the real estate concerned. Additionally, whilst it is not an investment criteria, the Group's loan portfolio is significantly funded in sectors with positive social impact such as hospitality, healthcare and residential.

In carrying out its activities and in its relationship with the community, the Group aims to conduct itself responsibly, ethically and fairly; including in relation to social and human rights issues. Our risk management framework is intended to facilitate an enterprise wide view of risk that supports a strong and collaborative risk management culture within the Board and with its relationship with SCG.

The Board (through its relationships with SCG, its brokers and other advisers) is focused on maintaining a productive dialogue with shareholders and gathering feedback to inform the decision making at Board level.

SCG, with in excess of 4,000 employees worldwide, takes its social responsibilities to its employees very seriously offering a challenging, fast-paced and collegial environment to its employees. SCG strives to create diverse and inclusive workplaces where all employees can perform to their full potential and to be a good corporate citizen for their communities by supporting charitable organisations that promote education and social wellbeing.

The Group has no Greenhouse Gas Emissions, other than as noted below, to report from its operations for the current or prior year, nor does it have responsibility for any other emissions producing sources (including those within the underlying investment portfolio).

While there is some travel involved for the Directors and representatives from the Investment Adviser, the Company's service providers are Guernsey office-based companies, and the majority of the Directors are based in Guernsey, thus having a relatively low impact on the environment and negating the need for long commutes or flights to and from Board meetings. As a result of Covid-19 there has been an acceleration in the use of interactive and virtual technology for meetings, further reducing the need for travel.

The Group has no employees and the Board is composed entirely of non-executive Directors. Therefore, the Group is not within scope of the Modern Slavery Act 2015 and is therefore not obliged to make a human trafficking statement.

BOARD DIVERSITY

The Board considers that its members have a balance of skills, qualifications and experience which are relevant to the Company. The Board supports the recommendations of the Davies Report, the Hampton Alexander Review and the Parker Review and believes in the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom and it continues to consider the recommendations of these reports and reviews as part of its succession planning.

The Company has no employees and therefore has no disclosures to make in this regard.

Stephen Smith | Chairman

25 March 2021

Investment Manager's Report - Investment Highlights

The Investment Manager and Investment Adviser are both part of the Starwood Capital Group (SCG), a leading global real estate investment group.

PORTFOLIO STATISTICS

The Investment Manager and the Board of the Company considers that the Group is engaged in a single segment of business, being the provision of a diversified portfolio of real estate backed loans. The analysis presented in this report is presented to demonstrate the level of diversification achieved within that single segment. The Board does not believe that the Group's investments constitute separate operating segments.

As at 31 December 2020, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy and is summarised below.

31 31 December December 2020 2019 Number of investments 18 18 Percentage of invested portfolio in floating rate loans (1) 79.2% 79.1% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 6.7% 7.1% Invested Loan Portfolio levered annualised total return (1) 7.0% 7.0% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP (1) 18.2% 18.4% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP (1) 61.8% 63.0% Average loan term (stated maturity at inception) 4.5 years 4.1 years Average remaining loan term 2.4 years 2.8 years Net Asset Value GBP426.7 m GBP426.6 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (including accrued interest) (GBP19.6 m) (GBP29.7 m) Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP442.7 m GBP390.6 m Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss (including associated accrued income and - GBP21.9 m excluding the value of FX hedges) Cash GBP2.9 m GBP36.8 m Other net assets / (liabilities) (including the value of FX hedges) GBP0.7 m GBP7.0 m

(1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report.

PORTFOLIO DIVERSIFICATION

% of invested Country assets UK 41.7 Spain 30.0 Republic of Ireland 20.2 Netherlands 3.8 Germany 3.2 Finland 1.1 % of invested Sector assets Hospitality 35.7 Office 23.2 Residential for sale 15.7 Retail 12.9 Healthcare 5.7 Logistics 4.1 Light Industrial 1.6 Residential for rent 0.9 Other 0.2 % of invested Loan type assets Whole loans 61.2 Mezzanine 38.8 % of invested Loan currency assets* Sterling 41.7 Euro 58.3 - The currency split refers to the underlying loan currency; however, the capital and interest during protected

periods on all non-sterling exposure is hedged back to sterling.

EXPECTED CREDIT LOSSES

All loans within the portfolio are classified and measured at amortised cost less impairment.

Under IFRS 9 a three stage approach for recognition of impairment is applicable, based on whether there has been a significant deterioration in the credit risk of a financial asset since initial recognition. These three stages then determine the amount of impairment provision recognised.

At Initial Recognition Recognise a loss allowance equal to 12 months expected credit losses resulting from default (if asset is not events that are possible within 12 months. credit impaired) After initial recognition: Credit risk has not increased significantly since initial recognition. Recognise 12 months expected credit losses. Stage 1 Interest income is recognised by applying the effective interest rate to the gross carrying amount of financial assets. Credit risk has increased significantly since initial recognition. Recognise lifetime expected losses. Stage 2 Interest income is recognised by applying the effective interest rate to the gross carrying amount of financial assets. Credit impaired financial asset. Recognise lifetime expected losses. Stage 3 Interest income is recognised by applying the effective interest rate to the amortised cost (that is net of the expected loss provision) of financial assets.

The Group has not recognised expected credit losses at initial recognition on any of its loans due to the detailed and conservative underwriting undertaken, robust loan structures in place and a strong equity cushion with an average LTV of 61.8 per cent (based on the latest available valuation for each asset).

Stage 2: significant increase in credit risk

The Group uses both quantitative and qualitative criteria which is monitored no less than quarterly in order to assess whether an increase in credit risk has occurred. Increased credit risk would be considered if, for example, all or a combination of the following has occurred: - underlying income performance is at a greater than 10 per cent variance to the underwritten loan metrics; - LTV is greater than 75-80 per cent; - LTV or income covenant test results are at a variance of greater than 5-10% of loan default covenant level (note

that loan default covenant levels are set tightly to ensure that an early cure is required by the borrower should

they breach which usually involves decreasing the loan amount until covenant tests are passed); - late payments have occurred and not been cured within 3 days; - loan maturity date is within six months and the borrower has not presented an achievable refinance or repayment

plan; - covenant and performance milestones criteria under the loan have required more than two waivers; - increased credit risk has been identified on tenants representing greater than 25 per cent of underlying asset

income; - income rollover / tenant break options exist such that a lease up of more than 30 per cent of underlying property

will be required within 12 months in order to meet loan covenants and interest payments; and - borrower management team quality has adversely changed.

Stage 3: Default and credit-impaired assets

Non-performing financial assets would be classified with Stage 3, which is fully aligned with the definition of credit- impaired, when one or more of the following has occurred: - the borrower is in breach of all financial covenants; - the borrower is in significant financial difficulty; and - it is becoming probable that the borrower will enter bankruptcy.

An instrument is considered to have been cured, that is no longer in default, when it no longer meets any of the default criteria for a sufficient period of time.

At 31 December 2019 all loans were classified as Stage 1. At 31 December 2020 six loans with a value of 35.3 per cent of NAV are classified as Stage 2 and the remaining loans are still classified as Stage 1. The loans classified to Stage 2 are predominantly in the retail and hospitality sectors (but not all hospitality loans are in Stage 2). The main reason for moving the loans to Stage 2 in the second quarter of 2020 was expected income covenant breaches due to the disruption from Covid-19. Following loan amendments agreed with borrowers, no income breaches have occurred. The loan portfolio performance has been resilient. In 2020 the company collected all interest that was contractually due and all amortisation that was contractually due.

It is important to note that although these six loans have been classified as Stage 2 no ECLs have been recognised. This is because the formula for calculating the expected credit loss is:

"Present Value of loan" x "probability of default" x "value of expected loss".

Although credit risk (and hence probability of default) has increased for these loans, we have considered a number of scenarios and as a result do not currently expect to realise a loss in the event of a default (i.e. the last part of the formula above is considered to be zero for these six loans given the present value of these loans in all scenarios considered).

This assessment has been made, despite the continued pressure on the hospitality and retail markets from Covid-19, on the basis of information in our possession at the date of reporting, our assessment of the risks of each loan and certain estimates and judgements around future performance of the assets. The position on any potential ECLs on the Three Shopping Centres and Shopping Centre, Spain (the "Spain retail assets") in particular continues to be closely monitored and analysed, and we have sought input, analysis and commentary from Spanish market advisers and an updated external valuation in this regard, to supplement our own information. Although we continue to update the information available, at this point in time we have no reason to believe that any ECLs should be recognised against any of the loans determined to be Stage 2. The reasons, estimates and judgements supporting our current assessment are as follows: - Sufficient headroom on the six loans with an average LTV of 67.9 per cent between them based on the latest

independent valuations received. - Performance of the retail centres where local restrictions were lifted following the first wave of Covid-19 was

very encouraging for future recovery with the sites on average in September 2020 reaching 92 per cent of comparable

month prior year footfall and we expect this will re-occur; - We have determined that although there is pressure in this market, it is unlike the UK retail market as we are

currently seeing no evidence of significant liquidations in the Spanish retail market; - We believe that following the rollout of the vaccine and the loosening of lockdown restrictions, income in the

retail centres is well positioned to recover as a result of the above; and - We have reviewed valuations of listed peers of the borrower and valuations have not moved materially and therefore

currently judge that the revised valuation on these assets, which is being appraised by the same markets experts,

is unlikely to result in an ECL being recognised.

FAIR VALUES

The amortised cost loan recognition is required by IFRS 9 and we do not have a choice of methodology to follow - we are not eligible to follow fair value accounting for the vast majority of our loans, and in our eight year history only one position has ever been eligible to be recognised at fair value (the credit linked notes which repaid in the second quarter of this year). Therefore our NAV does not necessarily show significant fluctuations during periods of market volatility.

The table below represents the fair value of the loans based on a discounted cash flow basis using a range of potential discount rates.

The effective interest rate ("EIR") - i.e. the discount rate at which future cash flows equal the amortised cost, is 6.8 per cent. We have sensitised the cash flows at EIR intervals of 0.5 per cent up to +/- 2.0 per cent. The table reflects how a change in market interest rates or credit risk premiums may impact the fair value of the portfolio versus the amortised cost. Further, the Group considers the EIR of 6.8 per cent to be conservative as many of these loans were part of a business plan which involved transformation and many of these business plans are advanced in the execution and therefore significantly de-risked from the original underwriting and pricing (for example the Hotel, Spain). The volatility of the fair value to movements in discount rates is low due to the low remaining duration of most loans.

Discount Rate Value Calculated % of Book Value 4.8% GBP 464.6 m 104.9% 5.2% GBP 459.5 = fair value 103.8% 5.8% GBP 453.4 m 102.4% 6.3% GBP 448.0 m 101.2% 6.8% GBP 442.7 m = book value 100.0% 7.3% GBP 437.4 m 98.8% 7.8% GBP 432.3 m 97.7% 8.3% GBP 427.3 m 96.5% 8.8% GBP 422.4 m 95.4%

LOAN TO VALUE

Given the need for the Group and most of its peers to record loans at amortised cost, the loan to value of companies in our sector has understandably been an area of focus for many of our shareholders and stakeholders seeking to understand underlying risk further.

In order to try to assist in understanding the underlying credit risk, we have always quoted the last GBP loan to value ("last LTV") of our portfolio and have outlined further detail below on our approach to this calculation.

Methodology

Our methodology to calculate the last LTV for each individual loan is:-

Total loan drawn less any deductible lender controlled cash reserves and less any amortization received to date (including any debt provided by other lenders which rank alongside or senior to the Group's position)

Market value determined by the last formal lender valuation received by the reporting date

Each individual loan LTV is then weighted by the amount of the loan currently drawn (in the Group only, ignoring the position of other third party lenders) to give a weighted average last LTV across the Group's portfolio.

Valuations Process

The following describes the valuation basis that is used in our calculation. As the vast majority of our portfolio is originated directly by the Investment Adviser, the Group has discretion over when and how to instruct valuations. We consider this to be a strength of our valuation process as we have control over timing and complete access to the detail of the valuation process and the output. Where loans are not directly originated the lender could have a lack of control over the timing and no input to the process which we prefer to avoid where possible. - On the origination of a loan, for a straight forward standing investment asset (for example, an occupied office),

the independent open market value determined by an independent valuer under RICS guidelines will be used. When

considering the relevance of these valuations in the current market, it is important to consider how quickly a

portfolio churns. Our average loan term from origination to repayment is approximately 2.5 years and therefore our

valuations have always been fresh. At 31 December 2020, 15.7 per cent of our total portfolio was originated in the

last 12 months and 40.6 per cent in the last 18 months (including the 15.7 per cent in the last 12 months). - After loan origination the Group has the right under loan documents to obtain valuations on an annual basis at the

expense of the borrower (based on loan anniversary, not Group financial year end). Where a follow on valuation has

been done we use the latest valuation number in our calculations. However, the Group does not instruct independent

third party valuations on a strict annual basis, only when it is considered necessary and useful to obtain one. Of

the 84.3 per cent of loans on our books which are older than 12 months, 44.5 per cent have had the valuation

updated since the loan was originated (comprising 37.5% of the total loan book). - A revised, independent valuation of the Spanish retail loan assets has been instructed by the Group post year-end.

Initial indicative output confirms that the Group's loan exposure continues to have adequate headroom against the

valuation basis but values have declined in line with expectation and the wider market trend given the current lack

of certainty and liquidity for retail assets. Once these valuation reports are finalised, the Group will reflect

the formal updated valuation basis in post year-end reporting. We expect the impact on the overall portfolio's last

Sterling LTV to be low. - The Group has not sought independent valuations on every position given consideration of the individual risk

factors considered of each loan position. Instead, the Investment Adviser has undertaken desktop reviews of the

last valuations for each of the assets and evaluated the key inputs based on the latest information they have, to

update any valuations in the assessment of the LTV for each loan below, preferring to maintain the option of an

independent valuation at a time when the valuation will provide better information to both the Group and borrower -

as was decided for the Spain retail assets. - For development projects there are a number of potential valuation methodologies. Our selected approach is based on

giving the clearest and most consistent presentation of the risk. For development projects our calculation includes

the total facility available and is calculated against the appraised market value on completion of the relevant

project. There are other potential approaches such as using current drawn loan balance and current value or using

total cost as a proxy for value. However each of these approaches has limitations. For example, using the approach

of drawn loan balance divided by current project value will typically understate the LTV in the earlier days of a

development when less debt is drawn before converging to a higher LTV that matches our methodology at the end once

all the debt is drawn. We generally retain the same rights to valuation on development loans as for investment

assets. It is also worth noting that the weighting of the loan within the portfolio calculation is based off the

latest drawn balance and not the total loan commitment.

On the basis of the methodology previously outlined, at 31 December 2020 the Group has an average last LTV of 61.8 per cent.

Change in Valuation Hospitality Retail Residential Other Total -25% 80.9% 89.2% 76.9% 83.9% 82.3% -20% 75.8% 83.6% 72.1% 78.6% 77.2% -15% 71.4% 78.7% 67.8% 74.0% 72.6% -10% 67.4% 74.3% 64.1% 69.9% 68.6% -5% 63.9% 70.4% 60.7% 66.2% 65.0% 0% 60.7% 66.9% 57.7% 62.9% 61.8% 5% 57.8% 63.7% 54.9% 59.9% 58.8% 10% 55.1% 60.8% 52.4% 57.2% 56.1% 15% 52.7% 58.2% 50.1% 54.7% 53.7%

The table above shows the sensitivity of the LTVs for movements in the underlying property valuations, disclosed by sector, and demonstrates that the Group has considerable headroom within the currently reported last LTVs. The valuations used in the calculations for the table above are the most recent final valuations available for the assets against which loans are held. As previously disclosed the Group has instructed updated, independent valuations of the Spanish retail loan assets. These valuations are not yet final but the indicative results of these valuations indicate that the LTV of the Group as a whole will change from 61.8% (as set out in the table above) to 63.2%, a deterioration of 1.4%. We will update shareholders as to the final findings of the valuations in the quarterly factsheet following the finalisation of the valuations. We do not anticipate that the position on Expected Credit Losses (i.e. that currently no ECL is recognised) with regard to these assets will change as a result of these valuations.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE

The Group continues to recognise unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses relating to investment activity. The Group has fully hedged the principal of each individual non-Sterling denominated loan with forward contracts, together with interest receipts during the period of prepayment protection. If the loans repay at their scheduled repayment date, the Group would expect that this policy would be effective in protecting against realising FX losses on capital invested.

However, the accounting treatment for the non-Sterling denominated loans is to value the loan at the foreign exchange rate at the relevant valuation date, and to value the hedge based on the market forward rates at the valuation date to the maturity date of the relevant hedge (discounted back to present value). As a result of this accounting treatment, whilst the loan principal is economically fully hedged (if held to loan maturity), unrealised foreign exchange gains or losses are recognised in the accounts during the life of the loan due to changes in the shape of the relevant forward curves. For this reason, the Group disregards unrealised foreign exchange gains and losses when declaring dividends.

It is important to note that should any of the non-Sterling denominated loans repay early, and the Group has no alternative use for the funds repaid and therefore breaks the hedges early, foreign exchange gains or losses could be realised at that point. The size of this will depend on the shape of the relevant forward curve at the point at which the relevant hedge is broken. In general, a steeper curve would result in greater gains/losses.

DIVIDEND POLICY

The Company declared dividends of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share in respect of the year ended 31 December 2020 (2019: 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share). These dividends are recognised in the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity when declared, which is usually within one month after the end of the financial period to which they relate. Dividends are usually paid within one month of the declaration date.

The Company may pay dividends out of reserves provided that the Board of Directors is satisfied on reasonable grounds that the Company will, immediately after payment, satisfy the solvency test (as defined in the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended), and satisfy any other requirement in its memorandum and articles.

As announced on 24 July 2020, from 1 January 2021 the Board intends to target a dividend of 5.5 pence per annum (payable quarterly) which reflects the broader lower interest rate environment. This will provide a more sustainable level of dividend which should be fully covered by earnings whilst ensuring the Company maintains strong credit discipline. For the year ended December 2020 6.5 pence was paid out in dividends which was covered 0.9x by earnings (excluding unrealised FX gains and losses). The Company maintains a dividend reserve (within retained earnings) built up over several years which was partially utilised to ensure dividends were not paid out of capital.

INVESTMENT OUTLOOK AND MARKET SUMMARY

Many people were happy to wave good-bye to 2020's troubles as we entered 2021. While there is still some way to go dealing with COVID-19, the balance of news flow and sentiment since the beginning of 2021 has continued to be positive with better than expected vaccine timing and efficacy, an ultimately orderly handover of the US Presidency and significant continued stimulus. The vaccine roll-out in the UK has been a particular success. There are residual uncertainties including the impacts of Covid-19 mutations, the slower roll out of vaccines in Europe and the timing of easing of continuing lockdowns both in the UK and Europe. Markets are signalling that taken altogether the outlook is better than at the end of 2020 with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 and Dax all hitting new all-time highs in early March.

The agreement of the trade deal with Europe was a landmark in the Brexit process which has delivered some elements of certainty, but it will take longer to understand the full impacts of the UK leaving the EU. In particular details around financial services have been delayed. While equivalence arrangements are likely to simplify matters significantly, the devil is often in the detail. Tariff free trade appears to be a success in principle but it also remains to be seen whether the red-tape introduced for trade between Europe and the UK creates its own barriers.

In the real estate markets, big box and last mile logistics and residential were the clear winners of 2020. Office and student

accommodation have been subject to more nuanced case by case effects and hospitality and retail have faced the biggest challenges.

Over recent months, the outlook has become significantly clearer for hotels. As lockdowns ease we expect a rapid rebound in domestic tourism. The population is keen to go on holidays, concerts and events and with high savings rates during lockdowns people have the cash and are ready to spend. This demand will focus first domestically and then to short haul international resorts as practicalities allow. Long haul tourism, corporate and conference business are likely to take longer to resume.

While hotel investment volumes were down sharply in 2020, we are also now seeing a marked increase in investor sentiment in both hotel equity and debt. We have already tracked over 50 hotels transacting in Europe in the first two months of 2021.

While the 2020 sector themes are likely to continue in 2021, taking the longer view there are likely to be opportunities for the right assets with well thought out and well capitalised business plans in all sectors.

Interest rates remain stable with Sterling Libor at 0.08% per cent and the curve remaining extremely flat with the Sterling 5-year swap rate at only 0.52% per cent. With rates so low investors are keen to find yield which has supported record European issuance in both investment grade and non-investment grade credit in 2020. Yields in the high yield market have been near or around all-time lows.

In real estate lending, 2020 volumes were down significantly. As we move in to 2021 we expect market conditions to become more liquid as the market adjusts to the COVID-19 and post COVID-19 environments. While we expect dislocations to remain in the market during 2021, we are seeing willingness from the market to engage on all asset classes also including hotels and retail. The lending appetite is coming from diverse sources reflecting an increasingly fragmented market. There continues to be a significantly lower participation from balance sheet bank lenders particularly for development financing and for financing other non-vanilla business plans and asset classes. We see this pattern persisting as a long-term theme that will support the Group's strategy of sourcing attractive new investment opportunities in 2021 and beyond.

INVESTMENT DEPLOYMENT

As at 31 December 2020, the Group had investments (excluding accrued interest) and commitments of GBP490.1 million (Sterling equivalent at year-end exchange rates) as follows:

Sterling Sterling Sterling Total (Drawn Transaction equivalent equivalent unfunded and Unfunded) balance (1) commitment (1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0 m - GBP25.0 m Hotel & Residential, UK GBP49.9 m - GBP49.9 m Office Scotland GBP4.8 m GBP0.2 m GBP5.0 m Office, London GBP13.3 m GBP7.3 m GBP20.6 m Residential, London GBP24.5 m GBP1.1 m GBP25.6 m Hotel, Oxford GBP16.7 m GBP6.3 m GBP23.0 m Hotel, Scotland GBP27.2 m GBP15.5 m GBP42.7 m Hotel, North Berwick GBP10.5 m GBP4.5 m GBP15.0 m Logistics Portfolio, UK (2) GBP12.0 m - GBP12.0 m Total Sterling Loans GBP183.9 m GBP34.9 m GBP218.8 m

Three Shopping Centres, Spain GBP33.3 m - GBP33.3 m Shopping Centre, Spain GBP15.4 m - GBP15.4 m Hotel, Dublin GBP54.2 m - GBP54.2 m Hotel, Spain GBP47.7 m GBP1.3 m GBP49.0 m Office & Hotel, Madrid, Spain GBP16.7 m GBP0.9 m GBP17.6 m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP29.5 m - GBP29.5 m Mixed Use, Dublin GBP3.2 m GBP10.1 m GBP13.3 m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP19.3 m GBP2.0 m GBP21.3 m Office Portfolio, Ireland GBP31.8 m - GBP31.8 m Logistics Portfolio, Germany (2) GBP5.9 m - GBP5.9 m Total Euro Loans GBP257.0 m GBP14.3 m GBP271.3 m Total Portfolio GBP440.9 m GBP49.2 m GBP490.1 m

(1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates.

(2) Logistics Portfolio, UK and Logistics Portfolio, Germany is one single loan agreement with Sterling and Euro tranches.

During the financial year, the following significant investment activity occurred (included in the table above):

New Loans

The table below shows new commitments made in 2020 together with amounts funded under both the new commitments and under the existing commitments.

Period of New Funded Commitment Commitments (1) in 2020 (2) Office Portfolio, Ireland January 2020 GBP29.9 m GBP29.9 m Hotel, Berwick February 2020 GBP15.0 m GBP10.5 m Residental, London (extension) February 2020 GBP10.0 m GBP10.0 m Logistics Portfolio, UK June 2020 GBP12.0 m GBP12.0 m Logistics Portfolio, Germany June 2020 GBP5.9 m GBP5.9 m Hotel, Scotland Pre 2020 (extended in 2020) GBP1.3 m GBP1.3 m Hotel, Spain Pre 2020 - GBP19.9 m Office, Scotland Pre 2020 - GBP0.3 m Office, London Pre 2020 - GBP0.7 m Residential, London Pre 2020 - GBP4.6 m Mixed use, Dublin Pre 2020 - GBP2.4 m Office Portfolio, Spain Pre 2020 - GBP0.4 m Total GBP74.1 m GBP97.8 m

(1) Euro amounts converted at rate on date of first loan drawdown.

(2) Euro amounts converted at rate of each drawdown.

Loan Upsize: Hotel & Residential, UK:

On 27th February 2020 the Group also committed to fund a GBP20.0 million upsize to an existing fixed rate mezzanine loan to support the development of a mixed-use scheme in London. Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) is participating in 50 per cent of the loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of GBP10.0 million. The remaining loan term at the date of the extension was 1.75 years with a 1 year extension option.

New Loan: Logistics, UK and Germany:

On 17 June 2020, the Group closed an investment in the funding of a EUR71.9 million, 36 month floating rate senior loan secured by a portfolio of industrial/logistics assets in the UK and Germany. The investment has been made alongside Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) with the Group participating in EUR20 million (27.8 per cent) of the senior loan amount. The Group expects the transaction to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, in line with its stated investment strategy.

Extension: Hotel, Scotland: In August 2020, the Group increased (and funded) the total commitment to this loan by an additional GBP1.3 million to allow the borrowers to acquire three additional assets in the same perimeter as the hotel which will add 9 keys when refurbished.

New Loan, Office Portfolio, Ireland: on 2 January 2020, the Group committed to an investment in a c. 6 year floating rate loan secured by a portfolio of assets in Ireland, together with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of EUR35.15 million. The portfolio consists of 12 properties in Central Dublin with primarily office and some small amounts of retail and residential space totalling over 600,000 sqf in total.

New Loan: Hotel, North Berwick, Scotland: On 12th February 2020, the Group committed to fund a hotel acquisition financing for a total commitment of GBP15.0 million. The sponsor is a repeat borrower for the Group. The financing, which has been provided in the form of a significant initial advance to finance an asset acquisition together with a smaller capex facility, will support the sponsor's capital expenditure for improvement and rebranding of the hotel. The day one advance amount is GBP10.5 million whilst the total commitment is GBP15.0 million. The loan is for a term of 5 years.

Repayments

The following loans were repaid in full during the year:

Month Amount (1) Reason Office, Paris February GBP13.4 m Repayment from borrower equity Mixed use Development, South East UK March GBP0.7 m Completion of sales Credit Linked Notes June GBP21.8 m Repayment by issuers Total GBP35.9 m

(1) Sterling equivalent for Euro loans using the spot rate on date of repayment.

The repayment of the Credit Linked Notes in the above table was earlier than the contractual settlement date but was anticipated given the relatively high yield that was being earned on the credit linked notes compared to the current market conditions.

In addition to the above full repayments, the Group continued to receive scheduled (i.e. contractual) and unscheduled amortisation on other loans as borrowers continue to execute their business plans in the amounts shown in the table below.

Amount(1) Reason Residential, London GBP29.1 m Sale of selected assets in line with business plan Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP15.4 m Sale of selected assets in line with business plan Office Portfolio, Spain GBP0.4 m Sale of small asset Three Shopping Centres, Spain GBP0.6 m Scheduled amortisation Total GBP45.5 m

(1) Sterling equivalent for Euro loans using the spot rate on date of repayment.

The average remaining term of the loans is 2.4 years, which is split as shown in the table below.

Remaining years to contractual maturity (1) Funded loans % of invested (GBPm)(2) portfolio 0 to 1 years 79.2 18.0% 1 to 2 years 94.7 21.5% 2 to 3 years 155.8 35.3% 3 to 5 years 111.2 25.2% Total 440.9 100.0%

(1) excludes any permitted extensions. Note that borrowers may elect to repay loans before contractual maturity.

(2) excluding accrued interest.

PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE UPDATE

All loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments up to 31 December 2020 have been paid in full and on time, either in accordance with the original or the revised contractual terms of the loans.

Notwithstanding the Covid 19 pandemic-related disruption continuing to be experienced, the portfolio continues to be robust and portfolio performance is in line with current expectations. In the sectors that are most impacted, hospitality and retail, borrowers continue to pay loan interest and capital repayments despite the latest lockdown measures.

Key updates up to 31 December 2020 are outlined below. Further updates throughout the year will be provided via the quarterly factsheets in order to keep shareholders informed.

Hospitality (35.7 per cent of Investment Portfolio) - The largest hotel exposure (Hotel, Dublin), at 27 per cent of hospitality exposure has benefitted from a licence in

place to the Irish Government's Health Service Executive since early in the pandemic and continues to benefit. This

has de-risked the impact of the pandemic in the medium term. In addition, the sponsor has continued to work on

their wider business plan in relation to the extensive land adjacent to the hotel that also forms part of the

loan's collateral. In the last quarter, the sponsor has been successful in achieving planning permission for a

residential scheme of over 220 apartments on a small site that forms part of the wider land collateral. This has

enhanced the value and future liquidity of this site. - The UK hotel exposures (Hotel Oxford, Scotland and North Berwick, accounting for 35 per cent of hotels in the

portfolio) all successfully re-opened during the summer following the lifting of domestic travel restrictions.

Trading was generally positive despite the backdrop of the wider market uncertainty. This reflected the domestic

demand for staycation breaks in the UK, particularly for leisure destinations with nearby outdoor facilities such

as golf which is offered by the Hotel Scotland and North Berwick. This trend is expected to continue into 2021 with

market commentators such as VisitBritain.org forecasting that the recovery of domestic tourism in 2021 will be

significantly stronger than inbound tourism. While 2021 is not expected to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels and

international visitor numbers will be down materially, VisitBritain.org (as of mid December 2020) forecast that the

value of domestic tourism spending could reach up to 84 per cent of 2019 levels by December 2021. All three of

these UK hotels have comprehensive re-positioning capex plans in place, which sees each sponsor injecting material

additional equity into the properties. In line with the underwritten capex plan, each hotel has now closed and

refurbishment projects are underway as planned. The hotels will re-open during spring/summer 2021 upon the later

completion of the refurbishment projects and lifting of UK pandemic restrictions. Each hotel will have an

attractive new brand and a fully refurbished offering which is expected to be well placed to benefit from pent up

UK domestic leisure travel demand. - Hotel, Spain (accounting for 30 per cent of hospitality exposure) completed a heavy refurbishment project in late

summer 2020 and opened for a very successful short marketing period before closing for winter 2020/21. The

underwritten business plan and hotel operating model sees this hotel closing annually during the winter months in

any event. Ordinarily the hotel would open in April 2021, however contingency plans are in place to delay this

should substantial travel restrictions remain in place by that time. The sponsor remains well capitalised to fund

any operational cash shortfalls in the event of further delays to opening. Forward customer bookings for summer

2021 are strong and the hotel is expected to trade well once the pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Retail (12.9 per cent of Investment Portfolio) - Retail re-opened across Europe during summer 2020 following the lifting of local restrictions, before new measures

to reduce the autumn / winter virus infection rates were re-introduced. By September 2020 we saw encouraging signs

of footfall and sales recovery, whereby on the Group's largest retail loan exposure (a portfolio of three shopping

centres), footfall had recovered on a weighted average basis to approximately 92 per cent of the prior year

comparable month. - While new restrictions introduced in late Q4 2020 and early 2021 have meant that footfalls and sales have again

materially reduced, the sponsors have worked intensively to support tenants by signing specific pandemic related

discounts in line with wider industry practice. As part of these pandemic related tenant measures, the sponsors

have also extended the term under certain leases, which is advantageous and provides greater certainty of future

income. - A revised, independent valuation of the Spain retail loan assets has been instructed by the Group post year-end.

Initial indicative output confirms that the Group's loan exposure continues to have adequate headroom against the

valuation basis but values have declined in line with expectation and the wider market trend given the current lack

of certainty and liquidity for retail assets. Once these valuation reports are finalised, the Group will reflect

the formal updated valuation basis in post year-end reporting. We expect the impact on the overall portfolio's last

Sterling LTV to be low. - Loans with retail exposure continue to have adequate cash reserves to pay interest, with detailed business plans in

place to deal with any underlying income displacement related to granting tenants concessions during shutdown and

recovery periods.

Construction & Heavy Refurbishment (21.2 per cent of Investment Portfolio) - The Group's construction and heavy refurbishment exposure has decreased by 28 per cent since mid- 2020 with the

successful completion of the Hotel, Spain project in late summer and completion of the Residential, London project. - While some construction programme disruption has been experienced by mandated site shutdowns and the adjustment of

work practices to new Covid-19 related industry regulations, all sites re-opened in summer 2020. Despite the latest

restrictive measures introduced in December 2020, construction sites in the UK remain open. Construction sites in

the Republic of Ireland were mandated by the government to close on 8th January 2021, however we note that the

Group's exposure to Irish construction loans is limited to under 1 per cent of loans invested as of 31 December

2020. In any event all construction loans remain adequately capitalised with funding in place to complete projects. - Please note that the construction & heavy refurbishment exposure noted above will include assets also included in

Hospitality and in Office, Industrial, Logistics & Residential.

Office, Industrial, Logistics & Residential (45.5 per cent of Investment Portfolio) - These sectors continue to display resilient characteristics in terms of rent collection. - All of the Group's material exposure to residential is either under construction or newly completed, held for-sale

product. Residential sales of both completed and under construction units have continued throughout the pandemic.

Factors such as stamp duty reductions , weak Sterling and continued foreign investor interest in the capital have

assisted in incentivising purchasers to transact. Average selling prices continue to track ahead of underwritten

values on the residential portfolio. - The Logistics and Industrial portfolios are proving to be very robust with property sales continuing to transact

during the second half of 2020 at prices ahead of underwritten levels.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

No new investments have been made since the year end.

The following amounts have been drawn under existing commitments, up to 25 March 2021:

Local Currency Hotel, Scotland GBP3,867,454 Hotel, Spain EUR1,442,051 Mixed Use, Dublin EUR279,309 Office Portfolio, Spain EUR214,854 Office, London GBP154,634

The following loan amortisation (both scheduled and unscheduled) has been received since the year-end up to 25 March 2021:

Local Currency Residential, London GBP20,959,870 Logistics Portfolio, UK GBP7,808,392 Mixed Portfolio, Europe EUR1,765,799 Logistics Portfolio, Germany EUR644,207 Shopping Centre, Spain EUR317,344

The Company has repaid GBP14.0 million of funding on its credit facilities following the amortisation of the loans above. In addition, the Company has drawn GBP3.0 million of funding on its credit facilities to fund the amounts drawn under existing commitments. At 25 March 2021 the amounts drawn under each facility are: - Morgan Stanley - GBP8.5 million - Lloyds - GBP0.0 million

No loans have been repaid in full since the year-end up to 25 March 2021. The term of the loan provided to Hotel & Residential, UK (GBP49.9m) has been extended by one year to December 2022.

On 22 January 2021 the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share payable on 05 March 2021 to shareholders on the register at 04 February 2021.

Starwood European Finance

Partners Limited | Investment Manager

25 March 2021

Governance

Board of Directors

STEPHEN SMITH | Non-executive Chairman - Chairman of the Board

Stephen is Chairman of The PRS REIT which currently trades on the SFS of the London Stock Exchange. He is also Chairman of AEW UK Long Lease REIT plc which trades on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Previously, he was the Chief Investment Officer of British Land Company PLC, the FTSE 100 real estate investment trust from January 2010 to March 2013 with responsibility for the group's property and investment strategy. He was formerly Global Head of Asset Management and Transactions at AXA Real Estate Investment Managers, where he was responsible for the asset management of a portfolio of more than EUR40 billion on behalf of life funds, listed property vehicles, unit linked and closed end funds. Prior to joining AXA in 1999 he was Managing Director at Sun Life Properties for five years. Stephen is a UK resident.

JOHN WHITTLE | Non-executive Director - Audit Committee Chairman and Senior Independent Director

John is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds the Institute of Directors Diploma in Company Direction. He is a Non-Executive Director of Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited, GLI Finance Ltd (both listed on AIM), and Chenavari Toro Limited Income Fund Limited (listed on the SFS segment of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange). He was previously Finance Director of Close Fund Services, a large independent fund administrator, where he successfully initiated a restructuring of client financial reporting services and was a key member of the business transition team. Prior to moving to Guernsey, he was at PriceWaterhouse in London before embarking on a career in business services, predominantly telecoms. He co-led the business turnaround of Talkland International (which became Vodafone Retail) and was directly responsible for the strategic shift into retail distribution and its subsequent implementation; he subsequently worked on the private equity acquisition of Ora Telecom. John is a resident of Guernsey.

SHELAGH MASON | NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (appointed 1 September 2020)

Shelagh Mason is a solicitor specialising in English commercial property who retired as a consultant with Collas Crill LLP on 31st October 2020. She is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Channel Islands Property Fund Limited listed on the International Stock Exchange and is also Non-Executive Chairman of Riverside Capital PCC, sits on the board of Skipton International Limited, a Guernsey Licensed bank, and is a Non-Executive Director of the Renewables Infrastructure Fund a FTSE 250 company. In addition to the Company she has this year taken up a non-executive position with Ruffer Investment Company Limited. Previously Shelagh was a member of the board of directors of Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust, a property fund listed on the London Stock Exchange for 10 years until December 2014. She retired from the board of Medicx Fund Limited, a main market listed investment company investing in primary healthcare facilities in 2017 after 10 years on the board. She is a past Chairman of the Guernsey Branch of the Institute of Directors and a member of the Chamber of Commerce, the Guernsey International Legal Association and she also holds the IOD Company Direction Certificate and Diploma with distinction. Shelagh is a resident of Guernsey.

CHARLOTTE DENTON | NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR (appointed 1 January 2021)

During Charlotte's executive career she worked in various locations through roles in diverse organisations, including KPMG, Rothschild, Northern Trust, a property development start up and a privately held financial services group. She has served on boards for over fourteen years and is currently a Non-Executive Director of various entities including Butterfield Bank (Guernsey) Limited, the GP boards of Private Equity groups Cinven and Hitec and the Investment Manager for Next Energy. Charlotte is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds a degree in politics from Durham University. She is also a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, a Chartered Director and a fellow of the Institute of Directors. Charlotte is a resident of Guernsey.

Report of the Directors

PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES AND INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Principal Activities and Investment Objective are fully detailed in the Objective and Investment Policy section on pages 2 to 5.

STRUCTURE

The Company was incorporated with limited liability in Guernsey under the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008, as amended, on 9 November 2012 with registered number 55836, and has been authorised by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission as a registered closed-ended investment company. The Company's Ordinary Shares were admitted to the premium segment of the Financial Conduct Authority's ("FCA") Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange as part of its IPO which completed on 17 December 2012. Further issues have taken place since IPO and are listed under "Capital" below. The issued capital during the year comprises the Company's Ordinary Shares denominated in Sterling.

The Company makes its investments through Starfin Lux S.à.r.l (indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 1 Limited), Starfin Lux 3 S.à.r.l and Starfin Lux 4 S.à.r.l. (both indirectly wholly-owned via a 100% shareholding in Starfin Public Holdco 2 Limited).

References to the Group refer to the Company and its subsidiaries.

DIVIDEND POLICY

The Company had a target dividend of 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share per annum, based on quarterly dividend payments. From 1 January 2021 the Board intends to target a dividend of 5.5 pence per annum (payable quarterly), which reflects the broader lower interest rate environment.

DIVIDENDS PAID

The Company declared dividends of 1.625 pence for each of the calendar quarters of 2020. The Company paid a total of GBP26,824,860 in respect of 2020 (6.5 pence per Ordinary share) (2019: GBP25,617,761: 6.5 pence per Ordinary Share).

BUSINESS REVIEW

The Group's performance during the year to 31 December 2020, its position at that date and the Group's future developments are detailed in the Chairman's Statement, the Strategic Report and the Investment Manager's Report on pages 8 to 29.

CAPITAL

As part of the Company's IPO completed on 17 December 2012, 228,500,000 Ordinary Shares of the Company, with an issue price of 100 pence per share, were admitted to the premium segment of the UK Listing Authority's Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange.

The following issues have been made since IPO:

Number of Price (pence per Admission Date Ordinary Shares Ordinary Share) 21 March 2013 8,000,000 104.25 9 April 2013 1,000,000 104.50 12 April 2013 600,000 104.00 23 July 2015 23,780,000 103.00 29 September 2015 42,300,000 102.75 12 August 2016 70,839,398 103.05 15 May 2019 38,200,000 104.75

As disclosed in the Chairman's Statement on page 10, during the year ended 31 December 2020 the Company bought back 3,648,125 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 86.9 pence per share. Following these issues and buybacks, the Company had an issued share capital consisting of 409,571,273 Ordinary Shares as at 31 December 2020. Since the year end the Company has bought back 660,000 Ordinary Shares at an average price of 89.54 pence per share. Ordinary shares bought back are held in treasury.

SUBSTANTIAL INTERESTS

Information provided to the Company by major shareholders pursuant to the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules ("DTR") is published via a Regulatory Information Service and is available on the Company's website. The Company has been notified under Rule 5 of the DTR of the following holdings of voting rights in its shares as at 31 December 2020 and as at the date of this report.

% holding of Ordinary % holding of Ordinary Name Shares at Shares at 31 December 5 March 2021 2020 (the latest available) BlackRock 19.59 19.63 Close Brothers Asset Management 7.42 7.58 Schroder Investment Management 7.23 7.29 SG Private Banking 6.40 6.22 Quilter Cheviot Investment Management 5.05 4.83 Fidelity International 4.90 4.86 Premier Miton Investors 4.63 4.64 Waverton Investment Management 4.47 4.42 Transact (EO) 3.48 3.54 Liontrust Asset Management 3.36 3.30

DIRECTORS' INTERESTS IN SHARES

The Directors' interests in shares are shown opposite:

Ordinary Ordinary Name Shares at Shares at 31 December 2020 31 December 2019 Stephen Smith 78,929 78,929 John Whittle 23,866 11,866 Jonathan Bridel (resigned 31 December 2020) and Spouse 11,866 11,866 Shelagh Mason (appointed 1 September 2020) 17,688 -

The Directors have adopted a code of Directors' dealings in Ordinary Shares, which is based on EU Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). MAR came into effect across the EU (including the UK) on 3 July 2016. The Board is responsible for taking all proper and reasonable steps to ensure compliance with MAR by the Directors and reviews such compliance on a regular basis.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Details of events after the reporting period are contained in note 23 to the consolidated financial statements.

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR

The Board of Directors elected to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP as Auditor to the Company at the inaugural meeting of the Company on 22 November 2012 and they have been re-appointed at each AGM held since. PricewaterhouseCoopers CI LLP has indicated their willingness to continue as Auditor. The Directors, at the recommendation of the Audit Committee, will place a resolution before the AGM to re-appoint them as independent Auditor for the ensuing year, and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration.

INVESTMENT MANAGER AND SERVICE PROVIDERS

The Investment Manager during the year was Starwood European Finance Partners Limited (the "Investment Manager"), incorporated in Guernsey with registered number 55819 and regulated by the GFSC and Alternative Investment Fund Management Directive. The Investment Manager has appointed Starwood Capital Europe Advisers, LLP ("the Investment Adviser"), an English limited liability partnership authorised and regulated by the FCA, to provide investment advice pursuant to an Investment Advisory Agreement.

The administration of both the Company and Investment Manager was delegated to Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited (the "Administrator") during the year.

DISCOUNT CONTROL

The Company maintains share repurchase powers that allow the Company to repurchase Ordinary Shares in the Market up to 14.99 per cent of the share capital, subject to annual renewal of the Shareholder authority. In addition, the Company may raise fresh capital including through a placing programme (subject to the publication of a prospectus of the Company) and through opportunistic tap issues. Tap issues enable issuers such as the Company (subject to obtaining the requisite Shareholder authorities) to issue up to 20 per cent of the securities already listed by way of such issues over 12 months without any requirement to publish a prospectus.

DISCOUNT-TRIGGERED REALISATION

If the Ordinary Shares trade at an average discount to Net Asset Value per Share of five per cent or more during the six-month period to the end of a calendar year, the Directors at their absolute discretion may put a realisation offer to Shareholders, subject to applicable law including the requirements of the Companies (Guernsey) Law, 2008 (a "Realisation Offer").

The provisions relating to the Realisation Offer will first apply by reference to the last six months of the financial year ending 31 December 2022 and the Realisation Vote mechanism would apply (where the discount-triggered realisation mechanism has not been activated) by no later than 28 February 2023 and in each case on successive five year anniversaries of such dates.

REALISATION VOTE

In the event that the discount-triggered realisation mechanism is not activated, the Directors shall exercise their discretion under the Articles to put forward a realisation vote (as an ordinary resolution) to Shareholders by no later than 28 February 2023. If Shareholders vote in favour of this resolution, then the Company will procure that a Realisation Offer on substantially the same terms as that described above is offered to Shareholders. Following the receipt of all elections, if either: (i) more than 75 per cent of the Ordinary Shares then in issue were elected for realisation; or (ii) the NAV of the Company following the realisation would be less than GBP100 million, the Directors may exercise their discretion not to proceed with the Realisation Offer and instead put forward alternative proposals which are no less favourable to electing Shareholders and which may include the reorganisation or winding up of the Company.

If Shareholders vote against the realisation vote, then the Company will continue in existence as it is then constituted without any liquidity event for Shareholders.

SHARE BUYBACKS

The Company renewed its authority at the recent AGM to purchase in the market up to 14.99 per cent of the Ordinary Shares in issue on 8 June 2020 at a price not exceeding: (i) five per cent above the average of the mid-market values of the Ordinary Shares for the five Business Days before the purchase is made; or (ii) the higher of the last independent trade or the highest current independent bid for the Ordinary Shares.

The Directors will give consideration to repurchasing Shares under this authority, but are not bound to do so, where the market price of an Ordinary Share trades at more than 7.5 per cent below the Net Asset Value per Share for more than 3 months, subject to available cash not otherwise required for working capital purposes or the payment of dividends in accordance with the Company's dividend policy.

If not previously used, this authority shall expire at the conclusion of the Company's AGM in 2021. The Directors intend to seek annual renewal of this buyback authority from Shareholders each year at the Company's AGM.

As included on page 31 and in the Chairman's statement on page 10 the Company has bought back 3,648,125 shares during the year ended 31 December 2020 at an average price per share of 86.9 pence. These shares are held in treasury.

John Whittle | Director

25 March 2021

Directors' Remuneration Report

REMUNERATION POLICY & COMPONENTS

The Board endeavours to ensure the remuneration policy reflects and supports the Company's strategic aims and objectives throughout the year under review. It has been agreed that, due to the small size and structure of the Company, a separate Remuneration Committee would be inefficient; therefore, the Board as a whole is responsible for discussions regarding remuneration.

As per the Company's Articles of Incorporation, all Directors are entitled to such remuneration as is stated in the Company's Prospectus or as the Company may determine by ordinary resolution; to not exceed the aggregate overall limit of GBP200,000. Subject to this limit, it is the Company's policy to determine the level of Directors' fees, having regard for the level of fees payable to non-executive Directors in the industry generally, the role that individual Directors fulfil in respect of responsibilities related to the Board, Management Engagement Committee and Audit Committee and the time dedicated by each Director to the Company's affairs. Base fees are set out on the opposite table.

Total Fee 2020 Total Fee 2019 Director GBP GBP Stephen Smith 50,000 50,000 John Whittle 45,000 45,000 Jonathan Bridel (resigned 31 December 2020) 42,500 42,500 Shelagh Mason (appointed 1 September 2020) 13,333 - Aggregate fees 150.833 137,500 Aggregate expenses 1,731 2,828 Total 152,564 140,328

As outlined in the Articles of Incorporation, the Directors may also be paid for all reasonable travelling, accommodation and other out-of-pocket expenses properly incurred in the attendance of Board or Committee meetings, general meetings, or meetings with shareholders or debentures of the Company or otherwise in discharge of their duties; and all reasonable expenses properly incurred by them seeking independent professional advice on any matter that concerns them in the furtherance of their duties as Directors of the Company.

No Director has any entitlement to pensions, paid bonuses or performance fees, has been granted share options or been invited to participate in long-term incentive plans. No loans have been originated by the Company for the benefit of any Director.

None of the Directors have a service contract with the Company. Each of the Directors has entered into a letter of appointment with the Company. The letters of appointment were reviewed and amended in the prior year by an external party to ensure that they were in line with market standards prevailing at the time. Each Director is subject to annual re-election.

The Directors do not have any interests in contractual arrangements with the Company or its investments during the year under review, or subsequently. Each appointment can be terminated in accordance with the Company's Articles and without compensation. As outlined in the letters of appointment, each appointment can be terminated at the will of both parties with one month's notice either by (i) written resignation; (ii) unauthorised absences from Board meetings for 12 months or more; (iii) written request of the other Directors; or (iv) a resolution of the shareholders.

Directors' and Officers' liability insurance cover is maintained by the Company but is not considered a benefit in kind nor constitutes a part of the Directors' remuneration. The Company's Articles indemnify each Director, Secretary, agent and officer of the Company, former or present, out of assets of the Company in relation to charges, losses, liabilities, damages and expenses incurred during the course of their duties, in so far as the law allows and provided that such indemnity is not available in circumstances of fraud, wilful misconduct or negligence.

By order of the Board

John Whittle | Director

25 March 2021

Corporate Governance Statement

As a regulated Guernsey incorporated company with a Premium Listing on the Official List and admission to trading on the Main Market for Listed Securities of the London Stock Exchange, the Company is required to comply with the principles of the UK Corporate Governance Code dated July 2018 ("UK Code").

As an AIC member, the Board has also considered the principles and provisions of the AIC Code of Corporate Governance dated February 2019 ("AIC Code"). The AIC Code addresses all the principles set out in the UK Code, as well as setting out additional principles and provisions on issues of specific relevance to the Company. The AIC Code has been endorsed by the Financial Reporting Council as ensuring investment company boards fully meet their obligations to the UK Code and LR 9.8.6 of the Listing Rules.

Except as disclosed within the report, the Board is of the view that throughout the year ended 31 December 2020, the Company complied with the principles and provisions of the AIC Code. Key issues affecting the Company's corporate governance responsibilities, how they are addressed by the Board and application of the AIC Code are presented below. There is no information that is required to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.8.4.

The UK Code includes provisions relating to: the role of the chief executive; executive Directors' remuneration; and the need for an internal audit function which are not considered by the Board to be relevant to the Company, being an externally managed investment company. The Company has therefore not reported further in respect of these provisions.

The Guernsey Financial Services Commission Finance Sector Code of Corporate Governance ("GFSC Code") came into force in Guernsey on 1 January 2012 and was amended in February 2016. The Company is deemed to satisfy the GFSC Code provided that it continues to conduct its governance in accordance with the requirements of the AIC Code.

CHAIRMAN

Appointed to the permanent position of Chairman of the Board on 22 November 2012, Stephen Smith is responsible for leading the Board in all areas, including determination of strategy, organising the Board's business and ensuring the effectiveness of the Board and individual Directors. He also endeavours to produce an open culture of debate within the Board.

Prior to the Chairman's appointment, a job specification was prepared which included an assessment of the time commitment anticipated for the role. Discussions were undertaken to ensure the Chairman was sufficiently aware of the time needed for his role and agreed to upon signature of his letter of appointment. Other significant business commitments of the Chairman were disclosed to the Company prior to appointment to the Board and were publicly disclosed in the Company's Prospectus dated 28 November 2012. Any subsequent changes have been declared. Certain of these commitments, and their subsequent changes, can be identified in his biography on page 30.

The effectiveness and independence of the Chairman is evaluated on an annual basis as part of the Board's performance evaluation; the Management Engagement Committee Chairman is tasked with collating feedback and discussing with the Chairman on behalf of the rest of the Board.

As per the Company's Articles, all Directors, including the Chairman, must disclose any interest in a transaction that the Board and Committees will consider. To ensure all Board decisions are independent, the said conflicted Director is not entitled to vote in respect of any arrangement connected to the interested party but may be counted in the quorum.

STEPHEN SMITH | Chairman

BOARD

Independence and Disclosure

The Chairman confirms the initial Board were selected prior to the Company's launch and were able to assume all responsibilities at an early stage, independent of the Investment Manager and Investment Adviser. During the year, Shelagh Mason was appointed as non-executive Director on 1 September 2020 in accordance with the Boards Succession Planning Memorandum. The Memorandum states that a new Director will be appointed to the Board during the second half of 2020 giving them time to get up to speed prior to Jonathan Bridel standing down from the Board in December 2020. In addition, the Company decided that it is appropriate to appoint an additional Director to the Board to further improve the Company's skills, experience and diversity as well as to assist in the succession process when Stephen Smith retires from the Board in December 2021 and when John Whittle retires from the Board in December 2023 (as proposed in the Chairman's Statement on page 10). Charlotte Denton was duly appointed on 1 January 2021. The Board is composed entirely of non-executive Directors, who meet as required without the presence of the Investment Manager or service providers to scrutinise the achievement of agreed goals, objectives and monitor performance. Through the Audit Committee and the Management Engagement Committee they are able to ascertain the integrity of financial information and confirm that all financial controls and risk management systems are robust, and analyse the performance of the Investment Manager and other service providers on a regular basis.

Following the annual performance evaluation, it was deemed that the Directors had been proven to challenge the Investment Manager throughout the year under review, as minuted and recorded, therefore for the purposes of assessing compliance with the AIC Code, the Board as a whole considers that each Director is independent of the Investment Manager and free from any business or other relationship that could materially interfere with the exercise of their independent judgment. If required, the Board is able to access independent professional advice. The Investment Manager is also requested to declare any potential conflicts surrounding votes, share dealing and soft commissions on an annual basis to the Board to help with the assessment of investments.

Open communication between the Investment Manager and the Board is facilitated by regular Board meetings, to which the Investment Manager is invited to attend and update the Board on the current status of the Company's investments, along with ad hoc meetings as required.

Coming to mutual agreement on all decisions, it was agreed that the Board had acted in the best interests of the Company to the extent that, if deemed appropriate, a Director would abstain or have his objection noted, which would be reflected within the minutes.

Similar to the process outlined above for the appointment of the Chairman, a job specification was prepared for each initial directorship which included an assessment of the time commitment anticipated for the role to ensure each Director was aware of the time commitment needed for the role. The Directors' other significant business commitments were disclosed to the Company prior to their appointment to the Board and were publicly disclosed in the Company's Prospectus dated 28 November 2012. A similar process was followed when the two new directors were appointed to the Board this year as part of the succession planning outlined above. Any subsequent changes have been declared. Certain of these commitments can be identified in each Director's biography on page 30. Details of the skills and experience provided by each Director can also be found in their biographies, alongside identification of the role each Director currently holds in the Company.

The terms and conditions of appointment for non-executive Directors are outlined in their letters of appointment and are available for inspection by any person at the Company's registered office during normal business hours and at the AGM for fifteen minutes prior to and during the meeting. The letters of appointment were reviewed in the prior year by an external party and amended to ensure that they are in line with current market standards.

There is no executive Director function in the Company; all day-to-day functions are outsourced to external service providers.

Development

The Board believes that the Company's Directors should develop their skills and knowledge through participation at relevant courses. The Chairman is responsible for reviewing and discussing the training and development of each Director according to specific needs. Upon appointment, all Directors participate in discussions with the Chairman and other Directors to understand the responsibilities of the Directors, in addition to the Company's business and procedures. The Company also provides regular opportunities for the Directors to obtain a thorough understanding of the Company's business by regularly meeting members of the senior management team from the Investment Manager, Investment Adviser and other service providers, both in person, by phone and through virtual meetings.

Balance of the Board and Diversity Policy

It is perceived that the Board is well-balanced, with a wide array of skills, experience and knowledge that ensures it functions correctly and that no single Director may dominate the Board's decisions. Appointing an additional Director as part of the succession planning ensures stability during any transition period.

The Board's position on diversity can be seen in the Strategic Report on page 17. All Directors currently sit on all the Committees, with the exception of the Chairman, who is not a member of the Audit Committee; additionally, no single Director fills more than one Committee chairmanship post.

Annual Performance Evaluation

The Board's balance is reviewed on a regular basis as part of a performance evaluation review. Using a pre- determined template based on the AIC Code's provisions as a basis for review, the Board undertook an evaluation of its performance, and in addition, an evaluation focusing on individual commitment, performance and contribution of each Director was conducted. The Chairman then met with each Director to fully understand their views of the Company's strengths and to identify potential weaknesses. If appropriate, new members are proposed to resolve any perceived issues, or a resignation is sought. Following discussions and review of the Chairman's evaluation by the other Directors, the Management Engagement Committee Chairman reviewed the Chairman's performance. Training and development needs are identified as part of this process, thereby ensuring that all Directors are able to discharge their duties effectively.

Given the Company's size and the structure of the Board, no external facilitator or independent third party was used in the performance evaluation. The need to appoint an external facilitator is reviewed by the Board on an annual basis.

Re-election and Board Tenure

There is currently no Nominations Committee for the Company as it is deemed that the size, composition and structure of the Company would mean the process would be inefficient and counterproductive. The Board therefore undertakes a thorough process of reviewing the skill set of the individual Directors, and proposes new, or renewal of current appointments to the Board.

Each Director is required to be elected by shareholders at the AGM following his appointment by the Board. As part of the recommendations of the AIC Code, the Directors put themselves forward for annual re-election. In light of this, John Whittle and Stephen Smith are therefore submitting themselves for re-election, whilst Shelagh Mason and Charlotte Denton will have an election vote at the AGM on 15 June 2021.

The Audit Committee Members and the Board confirm that all Directors have proven their ability to fulfil all legal responsibilities and to provide effective independent judgment on issues of strategy, performance, resources and conduct. The Board therefore has no hesitation in recommending to Shareholders that all Directors are re-elected.

Appointment Process

The Directors appointment process involves identifying gaps and needs in the Board's composition and then reviewing the skill set of potential candidates with a view to making an appointment that fills the identified gaps and needs. Following this process, the Board formally appointed Shelagh Mason and Charlotte Denton in 2020 and announced the two appointments to the market in August 2020. The Board engaged OSA Recruitment, an independent search consultancy with no connection to the Company or its Directors, to assist in the above appointments.

Succession Planning

The Company enters its ninth year in 2021 and the Board has been mindful that a succession plan needs to be implemented. During Q4 2019, the Directors devised a Succession Planning Memorandum. The Memo states that a new Director will be appointed to the Board during the second half of 2020 giving them time to get up to speed prior to Jonathan Bridel standing down from the Board in December 2020. Shelagh Mason was duly appointed on 1 September 2020.

In addition, the Company have decided that it is appropriate to appoint an additional Director to the Board to further improve the Company's skills, experience and diversity as well as to assist in the succession process when Stephen Smith retires from the Board in December 2021 and when John Whittle retires from the Board in December 2023 (as proposed in the Chairman's Statement on page 10). Charlotte Denton was duly appointed on 1 January 2021.

Upon the retirement of Stephen Smith from the Board, John Whittle will probably be appointed as Chairman until his retirement in December 2023.

In terms of the new appointments, the Directors believe that the current composition of three Guernsey Directors and one Director from the United Kingdom works well in terms of satisfying the Company's requirements. The Board also intend to consider diversity when making the new appointments to the Board. The Board will consider the need to appoint a formal search contractor to assist with the appointments of new directors.

At present the Directors wish to leave the succession and the tenure policy of the Chairman open until Mr Whittle's departure from the Board in 2023.

BOARD AND COMMITTEES

Board

Matters reserved for the Board include review of the Company's overall strategy and business plans; approval of the Company's half-yearly and annual report; review and approval of any alteration to the Group's accounting policies or practices and valuation of investments; approval of any alteration to the Company's capital structure; approval of dividend policy; appointments to the Board and constitution of Board Committees; observation of relevant legislation and regulatory requirements; and performance review of key service providers. The Board also retains ultimate responsibility for Committee decisions; every Committee is required to refer to the Board, who will make the final decision.

Terms of reference that contain a formal schedule of matters reserved for the Board of Directors and its duly authorised Committee for decision has been approved and can be reviewed at the Company's registered office.

The meeting attendance record is displayed on page 38 of the Corporate Governance statement. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Board.

Audit Committee

The Board has established an Audit Committee which was composed of all the independent members of the Board other than Chairman of the Board. The Chairman of the Board, although not a member of the Committee, may still attend the meetings upon invitation by the Audit Committee Chairman. The Audit Committee, its membership and its terms of reference are kept under regular review by the Board, and it is confident all members have sufficient financial skills and experience, and competence relevant to the Company's sector. John Whittle is the Audit Committee Chairman.

The Audit Committee met four times during 2020 (2019: three times); the meeting attendance record is displayed on page 38. The Company Secretary acts as the Secretary to the Audit Committee.

Owing to the size and structure of the Company, there is no internal audit function. The Audit Committee has reviewed the need for an internal audit function, and perceived that the internal financial and operating control systems in place within the Company and its service providers, for example as evidenced by the Report on Controls at a Service Organisation ("SOC 1 Type 2 Report") on the internal procedures of the Administrator, give sufficient assurance that a sound system of internal control is maintained that safeguards shareholders' investment and Company assets.

The Audit Committee is intended to assist the Board in discharging its responsibilities for the integrity of the Company's consolidated financial statements, as well as aiding the assessment of the Company's internal control effectiveness and objectivity of the external Auditors. Further information on the Audit Committee's responsibilities is given in the Report of the Audit Committee on page 42.

Formal terms of reference for the Audit Committee are available at the registered office and on the Company's website and are reviewed on a regular basis.

Management Engagement Committee

The Company has established a Management Engagement Committee which comprises all the Directors, with Jonathan Bridel as the Chairman of the Committee. Following Jonathan Bridel's resignation on 31 December 2020, the Board will look to appoint a new Chairman in 2021. The Management Engagement Committee's main function is to review and make recommendations on any proposed amendment to the Investment Management Agreement and keep under review the performance of the Investment Manager; and undertake an assessment of the Investment Manager's scope and responsibilities as outlined in the service agreement and prospectus on a formal basis every year. Discussions on the Investment Manager's performance are also conducted regularly throughout the year by the Board. Reviews of engagements with other service providers, such as the Administrator, to ensure all parties are operating satisfactorily are also undertaken by the Management Engagement Committee so as to ensure the safe and accurate management and administration of the Company's affairs and business and that they are competitive and reasonable for Shareholders.

The Management Engagement Committee met once during 2020 (2019: once) and undertook a review of the key service providers to the Group and the Company, utilising a service provider questionnaire. No material weaknesses were identified and the recommendation to the Board was that the current arrangements were appropriate and provided good quality services and advice to the Company and the Group.

Formal terms of reference for the Management Engagement Committee are available at the registered office and the Company's website and are reviewed on a regular basis.

The Company Secretary acts as the secretary to the Management Engagement Committee.

Board and Committee Meeting Attendance

Individual attendance at Board and committee meetings is set out below:

Management Scheduled Ad hoc Audit Engagement Board Board(1) Committee Committee Stephen Smith2 4 4 3 0 John Whittle 4 6 4 1 Jonathan Bridel (resigned 31 December 2020) 4 7 4 1 Shelagh Mason (appointed 1 September 2020) 1 2 1 1 Total Meetings for year 4 7 4 1

(1) The ad hoc Board meetings are convened at short notice to deal with administrative matters. It is not therefore always logistically feasible, or a necessity, for the Chairman of the Board to attend such meetings.

(2) Meetings attended telephonically.

In addition to the scheduled quarterly and additional ad hoc meetings, the Directors and the Investment Manager have been provided with a number of telephone investment briefings by the Investment Adviser in order to keep the Directors and the Investment Manager fully apprised and up to date with the current investment status and progress. During 2018, a committee of one Director was appointed to approve dividends should a quorum of two Directors not be available.

BOARD REMUNERATION

As outlined in the Prospectus, Directors are paid in accordance with agreed principles aimed at focusing on long-term performance of the Company. Further information can be found in the Directors' Remuneration Report on page 34.

COMPANY SECRETARY

Reports and papers, containing relevant, concise and clear information, are provided to the Board and Committees in a timely manner to enable review and consideration prior to both scheduled and ad-hoc specific meetings. This ensures that Directors are capable of contributing to, and validating, the development of Company strategy and management. The regular reports also provide information that enables scrutiny of the Company's Investment Manager and other service providers' performance. When required, the Board has sought further clarification of matters with the Investment Manager and other service providers, both by means of further reports and in-depth discussions, in order to make more informed decisions for the Company.

Under the direction of the Chairman, the Company Secretary facilitates the flow of information between the Board, Committees, Investment Manager and other service providers through the development of comprehensive, detailed meeting packs, agendas and other media. These are circulated to the Board and other attendees in sufficient time to review the data.

