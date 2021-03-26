Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.03.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Achtung Übernahme! Halo Collective kurbelt den Umsatzturbo weiter an!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14UH1 ISIN: SE0007075056 Ticker-Symbol: 7EVB 
Tradegate
25.03.21
15:27 Uhr
18,740 Euro
+0,020
+0,11 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EOLUS VIND AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EOLUS VIND AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,66019,90010:17
19,72019,85010:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.03.2021 | 08:41
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eolus Vind AB: Eolus makes annual report for the fiscal year September 2019 - December 2020 public

Hässleholm, Sweden, March 26th, 2021

Eolus Vind AB (publ) is hereby making the annual report for the prolonged fiscal year September 1, 2019 - December 31, 2020 public.

The annual report is now available for downloading at www.eolusvind.com(in Swedish only).

The annual report will be translated into English and made available on www.eolusvind.com.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70 265 16 15
Catharina Persson, CFO, +46 70 932 97 77
Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

The information in this press release is disclosed pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was released for public disclosure through the agency of head of communication Johan Hammarqvist on March 26th, 2021, at 8.30 AM CET.

About Eolus:
Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 653 wind turbines with a capacity of nearly 1 370 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 400 MW of asset management services of which some 905 MW is in operation.

Eolus Vind AB has close to 41 000 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com

Attachment

  • Eolus_Arsredovisning_2019_2020_210326 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c214ec1a-6615-4c34-947b-9a880102cb91)

EOLUS VIND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.