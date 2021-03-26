

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) reported pretax profit from continuing operations of 84 million pounds for the six months ended 31 January 2021 compared to 46 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 5.3 pence compared to 2.8 pence. Headline profit to shareholders from continuing operations declined to 103 million pounds from 116 million pounds. Headline earnings per share from continuing operations was 25.9 pence compared to 29.2 pence.



First half revenue declined 7% on a reported basis, to 1.15 billion pounds. Revenue for continuing operations was down 5%, on an underlying basis.



The Board has declared an interim dividend of 11.7 pence per share, up 6%. The interim dividend will be paid on 14 May 2021 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 9 April 2021.



