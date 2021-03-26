

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark retail sales rose for the first time in four months in February, figures from the Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.



Retail sales grew a seasonally adjusted 2.9 percent month-on-month in February, after a 4.9 percent decrease in January.



Sales of clothing and other goods accelerated 17.9 percent monthly in February. Sales of food and grocery gained 1.1 percent and those of other consumables increased 3.5 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales decreased 4.9 percent in February, following a 7.5 percent fall in the previous month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de