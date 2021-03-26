Researchers in Germany have stated that agrivoltaic projects are still considerably more expensive than ground-mounted PV plants. They found the agrivoltaic developers may incur higher costs during the approval process or due to design constraints. Furthermore, the use of special components such as modules, mounting systems and trackers may significantly increasing a project's cost, especially if vertical plants are planned or the modules must be elevated to let the agricultural machinery operate underneath.Researchers from Germany's Technology and Support Centre (TFZ) have made a comparison ...

