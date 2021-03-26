EQS Group-News: Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification



26.03.2021 / 10:00





Nordea Bank Abp: Flagging notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act



Nordea Bank Abp

Stock exchange release - Major shareholder announcements

26 March 2021 at 09.45 EET



Nordea Bank Abp has on 25 March 2021 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which BlackRock, Inc.'s indirect shareholding of Nordea Bank Abp's shares and voting rights has decreased below the threshold of 5 per cent on 24 March 2021.



The total number of shares and voting rights in Nordea Bank Abp is 4,049,951,919.



Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights

(total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

(total of B) Total of both in % (A + B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Below 5% Below 5% Below 5% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.08% 0.05% 5.14%



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000297767 Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL A Below 5% Below 5%



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a

Type of financial instrument Expiration

date Exercise/

Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights American

Depository

Receipt (US65558R1095) N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5% Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical Below 5% Below 5% CFD N/A N/A Cash Below 5% Below 5% SUBTOTAL B Below 5% Below 5%

The controlled undertakings through which the shares, voting rights and financial instruments are effectively held:

Name % of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd. Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited Below 5% BlackRock International Limited Below 5% BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association Below 5% BlackRock Fund Advisors Below 5% BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG Below 5% BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited Below 5% BlackRock Advisors, LLC Below 5% BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited Below 5% BlackRock (Singapore) Limited Below 5% Aperio Group, LLC Below 5%



For further information:

Matti Ahokas, Head of Investor Relations, +358 9 53008011

Group Communication, +358104168023 or press@nordea.com



The information provided in this stock exchange release was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09.45 EET on 26 March 2021.





