

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Friday, Germany's ifo institute is set to issue business confidence survey results. Economists forecast the business sentiment index to rise to 93.2 in March from 92.4 in February.



The euro traded mixed against its major rivals before the data. While it retreated against the pound, it was up against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 129.01 against the yen, 1.1787 against the greenback, 0.8561 against the pound and 1.1087 against the franc at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de