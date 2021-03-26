DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN32136 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations SUBJECT: TRFGRAN32136 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument DATE: March 25, 2021 The 185-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.19, 2019 by sale to qualified investors on Sep.21, 2020 with bookbuilding on Sep. 18, 2020 with TRFGRAN32136 ISIN code and TRY 745,243,747 nominal value, is redeemed on 25.03.2021. Board Decision Date 07.11.2019 Related Issue Limit Info Currency Unit TRY Limit 25,000,000,000 Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors Domestic / Overseas Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill

Maturity Date 25.03.2021

Maturity (Day) 185

Sale Type Sale to qualified investors

ISIN Code TRFGRAN32136

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 745,243,747

Coupon Number 0

Redemption Date 25.03.2021

Payment Date 25.03.2021

Was The Payment Made? Yes

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

