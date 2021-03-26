Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
WKN: 909386 ISIN: US9001487019 Ticker-Symbol: GBKB 
Frankfurt
26.03.21
08:05 Uhr
0,735 Euro
-0,070
-8,70 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
26.03.2021 | 10:31
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN32136 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument

DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN32136 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) 
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: TRFGRAN32136 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 
26-March-2021 / 08:57 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: TRFGRAN32136 ISIN- Redemption of the Debt Instrument 
 
 
DATE: March 25, 2021 
 
 
The 185-day maturity bank bonds, which were issued upon the approval of the Capital Markets Board dated Dec.19, 2019 by 
sale to qualified investors on Sep.21, 2020 with bookbuilding on Sep. 18, 2020 with TRFGRAN32136 ISIN code and TRY 
745,243,747  nominal value, is redeemed on 25.03.2021. 
 
Board Decision Date                                                        07.11.2019 
Related Issue Limit Info 
Currency Unit             TRY 
Limit                     25,000,000,000 
Issue Limit Security Type Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities 
Sale Type                 Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investors 
Domestic / Overseas       Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill

Maturity Date 25.03.2021

Maturity (Day) 185

Sale Type Sale to qualified investors

ISIN Code TRFGRAN32136

Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 745,243,747

Coupon Number 0

Redemption Date 25.03.2021

Payment Date 25.03.2021

Was The Payment Made? Yes

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:          US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:          TGBD 
LEI Code:      5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.:  96389 
EQS News ID:   1178861 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 04:58 ET (08:58 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
