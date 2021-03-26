

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales increased in February and the trade surplus decreased from last year, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Friday.



Retail sales rose 4.6 percent year-on-year in February, following a 3.8 percent increase in January. Sales grew for the second consecutive month.



Retail sales in durables gained 1.2 percent in February and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores increased 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent in February.



The trade surplus decreased to SEK 7.3 billion in February from SEK 12.8 billion in the same month last year. In January, the trade surplus was SEK 3.8 billion.



Exports fell 4.0 percent annually in February, while imports rose 1.0 percent.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the trade surplus decreased to SEK 3.8 billion in February compared with a surplus of SEK 3.9 billion in the previous month.



