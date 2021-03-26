

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German business confidence improved more than expected in March, reports said citing survey results from the ifo Institute on Friday.



The business confidence index rose to 96.6 in March from revised 92.7 in February. The score was forecast to climb to 93.2.



Assessment of current conditions as well as expectations strengthened in March from the previous month. The current conditions climbed to 93.0, which was above economists' forecast of 91.3.



Likewise, the expectations indicator advanced to 100.4 in March versus forecast of 95.0.



