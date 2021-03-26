Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 25 March 2021 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,499.58p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,503.16p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.7% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 5.6%. There are currently 88,723,066 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

26 March 2021