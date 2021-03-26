

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) reported a fourth quarter loss from continuing operations of $76 thousand, compared to a loss of $26.2 million, a year ago. The company reported breakeven per class A and class B ordinary shares compared to a loss of $0.29.



Fourth quarter total revenues were $56.5 million, an increase of 14.6% from $49.3 million, prior year. Revenue from marketing services was $30.1 million, an increase of 59.1%.



Fang's management projects a positive net income for the year of 2021.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FANG HOLDINGS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de