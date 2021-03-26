Upstox, one of India's leading broking firms, joins IPL as an Official Partner

- Upstox to leverage IPL association to enhance financial awareness and inclusion

MUMBAI, India, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) today announced Upstox, one of India's leading and fastest-growing digital brokerage firms, as an official partner for IPL, which will begin on April 9th, 2021 with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata hosting the marquee event. This Upstox association will be a multi-year partnership with the IPL.

Founded with the vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and affordable to all Indian investors, Upstox provides online investments in Stocks, Mutual funds, Digital Gold, Derivatives, and ETFs for both investors and traders. Backed by marquee investors such as Tiger Global, Upstox currently has over 2.8 million customers.

Mr Brijesh Patel, Chairman, IPL, said, "We are pleased to have Upstox on board as an official partner of the Indian Premier League 2021. As one of the most-watched cricket leagues in India, IPL along with Upstox, one of India's fastest-growing digital-trading platforms, can create a huge impact on the audience, especially the millions of Indian youth who are financially independent and looking for more options to manage their portfolios."

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Ravi Kumar, Co-founder & CEO, Upstox said, "We are thrilled to partner with BCCI for IPL 2021. In India, Cricket is more than just a sport. It is an important part of our culture and social life, with a huge fan-following, especially by the millennials. IPL has paved a bold new direction to Indian cricket in the last decade just like Upstox, which is revolutionizing finance in India. This is what sparks a natural connection between both the brands. With this integration of sports and finance, we intend to spread financial awareness across the country."

For the first time in the history of IPL, a brand in the Stock and Mutual Fund sector would be partnering at large to create awareness about this category.

The IPL season will kickstart on 9th April, 2021 in Chennai with a high octane clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The World's Largest Cricket Stadium - Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host the Playoffs as well as the final on 30th May, 2021 which promises to be a visual spectacle.

Each team is set to play at four venues during the league stage. Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata & Bengaluru will host 10 matches each while Ahmedabad and Delhi will host 8 matches each. One of the highlights of this edition of the VIVO IPL will be the fact that all matches will be played at neutral venues and no team will play at their home venue. All teams will play at 4 out of 6 venues during the league stage.

There will be a total of 11 double headers where 6 teams will play three afternoon matches & two teams will play two afternoon matches. The afternoon games are slated for a 3:30 PM IST start while the evening games will have a 7:30 PM IST start.

About Upstox:

Upstox was founded with the vision of making financial investing easy, equitable, and accessible to all Indian investors. It offers online investments in Stocks, Derivatives, Commodities, Currencies, Mutual Funds, and ETFs for investors and traders. It has also ensured full transparency in pricing by offering zero brokerage* on Equity Delivery trades and up to Rs. 20 per order* for Intraday, F&O, Commodities, and Currencies.

For more details, visit - https://upstox.com/

SEBI Registration No. INZ000185137. The brand name Upstox and logo are the registered trademarks of RKSV Securities India Pvt. Ltd.

Memberships: NSE / BSE INZ000185137 Registered Address: 807, New Delhi House Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi- 110001.

RKSV Securities India Pvt Ltd acts in the capacity of a distributor for Mutual Funds having AMFI Registration number- 107930. Mutual Find Investments are subject to market risks. Please read all scheme related documents carefully before investing.

Disclaimer: Investment in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing.

*The brokerage limit shall not exceed the SEBI prescribed guidelines.

For and on behalf of

RKSV Securities India Pvt Ltd

Amit Lalan

Director

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474808/Upstox_IPL.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1474809/Upstox_Logo.jpg