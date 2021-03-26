DJ Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 26-March-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting Halfords Group PLC rights are attachedii: 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, Delaware, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. Name JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, United Kingdom 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 24 March 2021 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 25 March 2021 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights Total of % of voting rights attached through financial both in % Total number of to shares (total of 8. A) instruments (8.A + voting rights (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 8.B) held in issuervii 2) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 5.058613% 0.320232% 5.378845% 10,710,195 Position of previous notification (if 4.81% 0.32% 5.13% applicable) 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Class/type of shares Direct Indirect Direct Indirect ISIN code (if (Art 9 of Directive (Art 10 of Directive (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/ (Art 10 of Directive possible) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1) 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00B012TP20 10,072,558 5.058613% SUBTOTAL 8. A 10,072,558 5.058613% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of Number of voting rights that may be financial Expiration Exercise/ acquired if the instrument is % of voting rights instrument datex Conversion Periodxi exercised/converted. SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of Expiration Exercise/ Physical or cash financial datex Conversion Number of voting rights % of voting rights instrument Period xi settlementxii Equity Swap n/a n/a Cash 637,637 0.320232% SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 637,637 0.320232% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal X entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Name of ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than controlling undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold personxv JPMorgan Asset JPMorgan Management Asset 4.989705% 0.320232% 5.309937% Holdings Inc. Management (UK) Limited JPMorgan Asset J.P. Morgan Management Investment 0% 0% 0% Holdings Inc. Management Inc. 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder N/A The number and % of voting rights held N/A The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A 11. Additional informationxvi JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%) JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.(100%) J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%) Place of completion London, United Kingdom Date of completion 25 March 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: HOL TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 96320 EQS News ID: 1178682 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)