

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate investment trust Macerich Company (MAC) has revised its full-year outlook for earnings and FFO per share after reflecting the common stock sold to date, and the pending sale of 95% interest in Paradise Valley Mall.



Through March 25, 2021, the Company has sold 36 million common shares under its 'at the market' equity program at $13.54 per share.



Macerich currently sees loss per share to be in the range of $0.73 - $0.53 in the full-year.



On average 9 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report loss of $0.69 per share for the period.



Full-year FFO per share is expected in the range of $1.77- $1.97.



Also, the comany said it has obtained commitments from its joint lead lenders, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, and Goldman Sachs for a new revolving line of credit and credit facility of between $600 million and $800 million.



