Agilauto, a division of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance in France, to offer Fisker Ocean through programs for Crédit Agricole Group employees and the private banking market, reinforcing company's commitment to zero emission vehicles

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (Fisker) designer and manufacturer of the world's most emotion-stirring, eco-friendly electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding* with Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, part of the Crédit Agricole Group the leading financial partner to the French economy and one of the largest banking groups in Europe for the potential supply of Fisker Ocean SUVs.

Under this Memorandum of Understanding, Agilauto will be able to purchase Fisker Ocean SUVs for use by eligible employees and selected private banking clients of the group, with delivery projected to commence from January 2023.

"We welcome the commitment being shown by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance towards enabling greater access to zero emission mobility for their employees," said Fisker Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Henrik Fisker. "60% of new vehicle sales in Europe are through business-to-business transactions, and we are ready to partner with forward-thinking companies like Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance as the market moves increasingly towards electrification."

"We are proud to act for transformation to low-carbon mobility, as part of Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance's sustainability strategy," said Agilauto Sales Director, François ASCHEHOUG (Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance). "The Fisker Ocean will give our employees and the private banking market access to latest generation technology and performance while reinforcing our commitment to a low-carbon fleet."

Fisker is projected to start production on its first vehicle, the Ocean electric SUV, in Q4 2022. The Fisker Ocean will initially be manufactured in Europe and sold across multiple markets in Europe and North America. Interest in the vehicle continues to build at an encouraging pace, with global paid reservations now standing at more than 14,000.

* The Memorandum of Understanding is non-binding with the parties intending to negotiate a definitive agreement.

About Fisker Inc.

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world's most sustainable vehicles. To learn more, visit www.FiskerInc.com and enjoy exclusive content across Fisker's social media channels: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn. Download the revolutionary new Fisker mobile app from the App Store or Google Play store.

About Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance

Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance, Crédit Agricole SA's consumer credit subsidiary, distributes a broad range of consumer credit and related services (in France, principally through its commercial trademarks Sofinco, Viaxel and Creditlift Courtage) for distribution channels as a whole: direct sales, point-of-sale financing (automotive and home appliances) and partnerships. Alongside large companies in distribution, specialist distribution and institutional players in the 19 countries where it is present, CA Consumer Finance offers its partners solutions that are flexible, responsible, and adapted to their needs and those of their clients. Excellent relationships, local accountability and social commitment are the pillars that make CA Consumer Finance a group acting in the interests of its clients and of the company on a day-to-day basis. As of 31 December 2020, CA Consumer Finance managed €91 billion in outstanding loans.

Learn more: www.ca-consumerfinance.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Contacts:

