

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German automotive and industrial supplier Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB) said on Friday that it was widening its range of powertrain electrification solutions for commercial vehicles, thus taking major strides in meeting climate and sustainability goals.



Matthias Zink, CEO Automotive Technologies, Schaeffler, said, 'The commercial vehicle sector is facing major challenges. We are bringing our considerable systems expertise in the field of commercial vehicles for shaping how the world moves. The fact that we won two major contracts recently shows that we are on track to being a preferred technology partner for our customers in this sector.'



The company said that it has secured a volume production order to build electric motors for a commercial vehicle company, beginning 2023. The 800 V motor being designed by Schaeffler can offer a continuous output of 180 kW and a maximum torque of 950 Nm. This motor is very crucial in the electrification of commercial vehicles and bringing down carbon emissions.



The company added that it has also secured a volume production order for hybrid modules, which allow for the recovery of braking power. This power can then be reused to charge on-board systems like new exhaust gas treatment plants, thus reducing the carbon footprint. The production for this model will begin in 2024.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SCHAEFFLER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de