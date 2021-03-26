

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for ReneSola Ltd. (SOL):



-Earnings: $2.46 million in Q4 vs. -$10.94 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.05 in Q4 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, ReneSola Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $0.11 million or $0.00 per share for the period. -Analysts projected -$0.01 per share -Revenue: $16.81 million in Q4 vs. $26.53 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $18 to $ 20 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

RENESOLA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de