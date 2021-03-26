DJ Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 26-March-2021 / 11:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Andy Randall b) Position / status PDMR (Managing Director Halfords Autocentres) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary 1p shares a) Description of the financial instrument ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Disposal of 58,891 ordinary shares Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP3.625 58,891

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-03-25

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

March 26, 2021 07:00 ET (11:00 GMT)