Squirro named a Visionary in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines

ZURICH, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Squirro , the augmented intelligence solutions provider, today announced that it has been positioned as a Visionary and has been recognized for the first time in the March 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines . According to the Gartner report: "As businesses evolve to become digital and to generate more structured and unstructured content, the need for insight engine technology to surface relevant facts, content, and knowledge to stakeholders is critical."

Squirro provides three distinctive solutions to the market. Its Insights Engine combines state-of-the-art search technologies with AI and can be used to gather data, analyze data, visualize it on user-friendly dashboards and search capability through every data source with AI. The Augmented Intelligence Solutions offer a range of product variants across industry and functional domains, enabling tailored solutions. Squirro's AI Studio delivers a No-Code Interface to build AI/ML Models.

With Squirro's AI Studio, business teams can use a self-service, 'no-code' approach supported by an intuitive interface to build, deploy & run their own AI-models. Squirro reinforces its commitment to enabling its users to democratize data and insights - which range from business users, business analysts and data analysts, through to data scientists - by offering skills-focused technical and non-technical training through the Squirro Academy. These three components - The Insights Engine, the AI Studio, the Squirro Academy form the Squirro Flywheel enabling every employee to quickly build their own AI-driven business applications.

Dorian Selz, CEO of Squirro, said; "We feel that being recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines, and appearing in the report for the first time, underlines the evolution of our solution. Combining Cognitive Search technology with AI is now allowing us to support the full machine learning lifecycle and help enterprises to reap unprecedented rewards from their data. We are now at the point where leading organisations such as The Bank of England, Standard Chartered, Helvetia, Buhler and Henkel are utilising our technology, and recognizing that we have the vision to understand what they need, not just now, but in the future. This is why being named as a Visionary by Gartner is so important to us."

The Gartner report referenced in this press release is: "Magic Quadrant for Insight Engines" (17 March, 2021) by Stephen Emmott and Anthony Mullen.

A copy of the report can be downloaded from the Squirro website at: https://squirro.com/gartner-magic-quadrant-insight-engines/

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Squirro

Businesses capitalize on new opportunities, improve client relations, and optimize decision-making capabilities using Squirro's vertical-specific Augmented Intelligence solutions, which combine human intelligence with powerful AI. An Insights Engine at its core, Squirro delivers contextualized insights from your most relevant data sources and displays them directly, via workbench integrations, or through self-service applications.

Squirro works with global organizations, primarily in the Financial Services, Insurance, Telecommunications, and Manufacturing industries. Customers include Bank of England, Standard Chartered, ING, Brookson, Candriam, and Ninety-One. Founded in 2012, Squirro is currently present in Zürich, London, Munich, New York, and Singapore. Further information about AI-driven business insights can be found at https://squirro.com/

