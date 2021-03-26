Anzeige
Freitag, 26.03.2021
Ad-hoc-Meldung: Vervierfachung! Durchbruch? Ausbruch! – Winke, winke, Pennystock ade!?
26.03.2021 | 12:46
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, March 26

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 25-March-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue617.30p
INCLUDING current year revenue618.02p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)
As at close of business on 25-March-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue297.26p
INCLUDING current year revenue297.26p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 25-March-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue416.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue416.85p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 25-March-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue223.09p
INCLUDING current year revenue223.09p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 25-March-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue171.97p
INCLUDING current year revenue171.97p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 25-March-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue105.93p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 25-March-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue161.46p
INCLUDING current year revenue161.46p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
