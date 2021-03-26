Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU) As at close of business on 25-March-2021 NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 171.97p INCLUDING current year revenue 171.97p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596