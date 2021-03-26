

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - BASF (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) said the company plans to achieve net zero emissions by 2050. The company significantly increased its medium-term 2030 target for reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, and now wants to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions worldwide by 25 percent compared with 2018. The company plans to invest up to 1 billion euros by 2025 to reach its new climate target and a further 2 billion euros to 3 billion euros by 2030.



BASF plans to use new technologies, which will replace fossil fuels such as natural gas with electricity from renewable sources. The company noted that broad scaleup of these technologies will only be fully realizable after 2030.



BASF expects the switch to climate-neutral production processes will lead to a sharp increase in electricity demand at the group's major sites.



