ADGS Advisory, Inc.: ADGS Advisory Selects PCG Advisory for Investor Relations and Digital Media Strategies

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / ADGS Advisory, Inc (OTC PINK:ADGS), (the "Company"), a provider of leading-edge online education in the Asia Pacific region, today announced that it has retained PCG Advisory, Inc. ("PCG Advisory"), a leading investor relations and digital strategies firm, to serve as an advisor for investor relations, digital strategies, and strategic communications.

Xuye Edward Wu, Chief Executive Officer of ADGS, commented, "Through the ongoing global pandemic, online education has become one of the fastest growing industries and Quality Online Education Group, Inc., our main subsidiary, is a beneficiary of these trends. As we continue executing on our strategy to become one of the leading providers of online education in China, it has become increasingly important for us to partner with a top tier investor relations firm such as PCG Advisory. Their seasoned team will help us to tailor and effectively communicate our evolving message to all of our stakeholders and work to raise awareness of ADGS with the investment community."

Jeff Ramson, founder and Chief Executive Officer of PCG Advisory, added, "We believe that the ADGS story will resonate well with investors especially given its unique value proposition and high growth target markets. The Company's focused strategy on influencer sales, small classes, and smaller markets, uniquely positions them in the marketplace, and with growing interest in online education, their opportunities for growth are large. We look forward to working with their impressive team and executing a successful investor relations and digital strategies program for them."

About ADGS Advisory, Inc.

ADGS Advisory, Inc. is the parent company of Quality Online Education Group, Inc. ("QOEG"), which is based in Canada, and is a leading e-Learning company that provides comprehensive online English lessons to students in China and expanding to other markets where English education is sought after. The Company is a pioneer and industry leader in providing real-time online small group classes. Our students achieve noticeable and quantifiable results, by our delivery of quality education from our passionate team of teachers and teaching assistants, based in North America and the Philippines. With our AI system, we have combined Education and Entertainment ("Edu-tainment") as part of our teaching strategy. It is our mission to develop confidence in our students so they can reach their goals through an enjoyable yet efficient learning experience! For more information, please visit: qualityonline.education

About PCG Advisory, Inc.

PCG Advisory is a leading investor relations firm dedicated to the delivery of top-tier strategic services that encompass investor relations, capital markets navigation, digital strategies and corporate communications for innovative and emerging companies from around the globe. PCG Advisory has extensive experience with life sciences, technology, and other emerging growth companies.

PCG Advisory is part of PCG Holdings Inc., a holding company for a network of resources dedicated to the discovery and creation of value in the small and micro-cap equity market that was founded in 2008. All subsidiaries of PCG Holdings are geared toward helping investors identify value where it is not most obvious by facilitating a dynamic flow of information between its clients and the investment community.

PCG Holdings operating subsidiaries also includes PCG Digital which owns, partners with and/or licenses innovative aggregation, distribution, and engagement platforms. PCG Digital reaches thousands of individual, retail, and institutional investors and stakeholders through its proprietary and extensive distribution network as well as through the use of unique multimedia marketing and audience development techniques. For more information, please go to: www.pcgadvisory.com.

