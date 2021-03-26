The "European Discount Retail Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"European Discount Retail Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2021-2025 Edition)", provides analysis of Europe discount retail market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by grocery and non-grocery discount penetration rate. Regional market analysis is also provided in the report.

Discount retail stores are of two types: food-oriented and general merchandise. Food oriented type is further sub-categorized into box (limited line) stores and warehouse stores. whereas general merchandise includes full-line discount stores, off-price chains, factory outlets, membership clubs, closeout retailers, discount variety store and internet discount sites. Usually, all the discount retail stores display similar features such as Less fashion-sensitive merchandise, shopping carts and centralized checkout service are provided, etc.

Europe discount retail market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2021-2025). Europe discount retail market is supported by various growth drivers, such as improving the ASDA income tracker, developing European disposable income, European food inflation, etc.

Yet, the market faces certain challenges, such as the challenging industry for small players, challenges moving from a store-based to a multichannel model, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as a stronger European consumer outlook, growing high-income customer base, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall Europe discount retail market has also been forecasted for the years 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Associated British Foods (Primark), B&M European Value Retail, Dunelm and H&M Hennes Mauritz are some of the key players operating in the Europe discount retail market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

Company Coverage

Associated British Foods (Primark)

B&M European Value Retail

Dunelm

H&M Hennes Mauritz

Country Coverage

Poland

Austria

Belgium

Netherlands

Germany

France

The UK

Luxembourg

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Retail: An Overview

2.1.1 Retail: Meaning

2.1.2 Categories of Retail Businesses

2.1.3 Types of Retail Stores

2.2 Discount Retail Stores: An Overview

2.2.1 Discount Retail: Meaning

2.2.2 History of Discount Retail

2.2.3 Types of Discount Stores

2.2.4 Discount Store Features

3. Market Analysis

3.1 European Discount Retail Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 European Discount Retail Market by Value

3.1.2 European Discount Retail Market by Region (Poland, Luxembourg, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, France and the UK)

4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Poland Discount Retail Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Poland Discount Retail Market by Value

4.1.2 Poland Discount Retail Market by Grocery Discount Penetration

4.1.3 Poland Discount Retail Market by Non-Grocery Discount Penetration

4.2 Austria Discount Retail Market: An Analysis

4.3 Belgium Discount Retail Market: An Analysis

4.4 Netherlands Discount Retail Market: An Analysis

4.5 Germany Discount Retail Market: An Analysis

4.6 France Discount Retail Market: An Analysis

4.7 The UK Discount Retail Market: An Analysis

4.8 Luxembourg Discount Retail Market: An Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Contribution of Discount Retail Stores

5.1.2 Improving ASDA Income Tracker

5.1.3 Developing European Disposable Income

5.1.4 European Food Inflation

5.1.5 Plenty Of Expansion Opportunities In Europe

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Home Delivery is Not Practicable

5.2.2 Challenging Industry for Small Players

5.2.3 Challenges Moving From A Store-based To A Multichannel Model

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing High Income Customer Base

5.3.2 Expansion of Product Range

5.3.3 Stronger European Consumer Outlook

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 European Discount Retail Market: Player Analysis

6.1.1 European Discount Retail Market by Player Landscape

7. Company Profiling

7.1 Associated British Foods (Primark)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Financial Overview

7.1.3 Business Strategy

7.2 B&M European Value Retail

7.3 Dunelm

7.4 H&M Hennes Mauritz

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6t6kps

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210326005246/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900