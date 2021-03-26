Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 25 March 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:



NAV including income with debt at fair value: 1,140.55p per ordinary share



NAV including income with debt at par value: 1,147.19p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 1,135.04p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 1,141.69p per ordinary share







26 March 2021



Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323