Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) was informed by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson that the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has issued a positive opinion recommending marketing authorisation for Ponvory (ponesimod) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) with active disease defined by clinical or imaging features.

Jean-Paul Clozel, M.D. and Chief Executive Officer of Idorsia commented:

"I'm very pleased to see this positive opinion from the CHMP, a very important step towards making ponesimod available to European patients. The whole team at Idorsia is proud to see this innovative oral therapy making this progress and we are very hopeful that the more than 10 years of clinical data that has been generated since we first treated patients with multiple sclerosis in clinical trials will now make a difference for patients."

Idorsia and Actelion Pharmaceuticals Ltd, one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, have entered into a revenue-sharing agreement in respect to ponesimod. Under the terms of the revenue-sharing agreement, Idorsia is entitled to receive quarterly payments of 8% of the net sales of ponesimod products from Actelion.

For further details please read the full announcement from Janssen available here (https://www.janssen.com/emea/sites/www_janssen_com_emea/files/janssen_receives_positive_chmp_opinion_for_ponvorytm_ponesimod_for_the_treatment_of_adults_with_relapsing_forms_of_multiple_sclerosis_with_active_disease_defined_by_clinical_or_imaging_features.pdf).

Adverse events should be reported. This medicinal product is subject to additional monitoring and it is therefore important to report any suspected adverse events related to this medicinal product. Adverse events should be reported to Janssen-Cilag Limited on 01494 567447 or at dsafety@its.jnj.com and to regulatory authorities.

About Idorsia

Idorsia Ltd is reaching out for more - We have more ideas, we see more opportunities and we want to help more patients. In order to achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland - a European biotech-hub - Idorsia is specialized in the discovery, development and commercialization of small molecules to transform the horizon of therapeutic options. Idorsia has a broad portfolio of innovative drugs in the pipeline, an experienced team of professionals covering all disciplines from bench to bedside, state-of-the-art facilities, and a strong balance sheet - the ideal constellation to translate R&D efforts into business success.

Idorsia was listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA) in June 2017 and has over 900 highly qualified specialists dedicated to realizing our ambitious targets.

