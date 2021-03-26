Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Agreement With Australian Online Multi-Store Retailer

LONGWOOD, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2021 / Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB:BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures, has completed an agreement with Australian online multi-store retailer Best Buds.

Best Buds will launch with the full lineup of Elev8 Hemp branded products available on its platform. They are expecting to go live in April. Products will be available to consumers in the United States as well as internationally. Spikes CBDx branded products are currently under review to be added to the online platform as well.

Co-Founder & Managing Director of Best Buds, Marko Kapusta, stated, 'We here at Best Buds are an online multi-store retailer that gives CBD oil and Hemp a new image that anyone can relate to. We look to bring only the best and most trusted hemp and CBD oil brands from around the world into one platform. This platform will give the consumer a peace of mind knowing they are purchasing only the most reputable and safest CBD oil and hemp products, while also giving advice to our customers like their best friend would.' Kapusta concluded, "Best Buds is excited to partner with Branded Legacy, which provides a large range of CBD oil products that are the safest, and highest quality in the USA. We look forward to giving the products of Branded Legacy the reputation they deserve on an international market."

Branded Legacy's VP, Matthew Nichols, stated, "Working with Marko and his team at Best Buds shows the kind of partnership we will have. With a 16-hour time difference, we still manage to communicate effectively and work together to provide more consumers with high-quality Hemp and CBD products. We have high expectations for revenue growth both nationally and globally."

Social media campaigns are bringing in more engagement for both Elev8 Hemp and Spikes CBDx. Advertisements have seen increasing results as they narrow in on target audiences. The Company has seen website sales over double from the previous month.

Jermain Strong, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, "We are expecting our marketing efforts to continue to grow sales month in and month out. We are in the process of continuing to hire additional employees to ensure this happens."

About Spikes CBDx: Spikes CBDx is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDx products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDx provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDx products please visit: spikescbdx.com.

About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp's mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders-naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9-so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber.

About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long-term business partnerships.

www.brandedlegacy.com

Matthew Nichols, VP

(407) 585-0840

info@brandedlegacy.com

